Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5 brings some of the series’ best quotes, setting a new F-bomb record in the process. Let’s go to work!

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, ‘Watch ‘Em Ride Away’ is a highlight of the season so far. As the Duttons prepare to remind the world what they do best, all of our favorite characters deliver more top-tier dialogue and one-liners courtesy of Taylor Sheridan.

Oh, and Beth and Summer beat the absolute sh*t out of each other. It’s a wild ride that culminates into a sweeping ending that’ll have you ready for more, all of which you’ll find in our full recap of the episode (in just 4 minutes). Then, you’ll find a Gator-sized heaping of our top quotes from S5E05 below.

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

“Nobody knows what the hell we do anymore. It’s time we remind them. Have Gator pull out the wagon. I’m going to invite the whole damn county.”

“Oh boy. It’s early for a fire.”

Clara: Do you get cell service up here?

John: God, I hope not.

“Summer, you are so full of shit.”

Clara: Is that your youngest son?

John: That’s my only son, Clara. John on Kayce

“I’m going to regret the shit out of this.”

“I commend you, Rip. Must take a lot of courage to sleep next to that woman.”

“The first Duttons to settle this land, fighting was all they knew. It’s how they got here. How they kept the land once they did. But today, today it seems like it’s a liability. Cowards rule the world these days, Rip. Coward’s rules with coward’s customs. To succeed today, all you gotta to know is how to blame and how to complain. I truly believe it’s the survival of the un-fittest these days.”

“I always thought Beth would calm down as she got older. But every year it seems like she gets wilder. I’ve never seen anything like it. What it must feel like to be that free.”

“I’ve got one child I miss. One child I pity. And one child I regret. But that girl, that child I envy.”

“We’ll ride up along Mount Chisholm, push ’em down into Lewis Creek, and hold ’em over night. If we’re lucky, we’ll get ’em all in one drive. No way to get a camp up there, so it’s empty stomachs and cold backs for a couple days. Yee haw.”

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from Season 5, Episode 5

“When you say ‘Summer,’ are you referring to the season? Or that hairy hippy giving syphilis to our sofa?”

“That hippie, she must be able to suck a marble through a soda straw.”

“You have invited your worst enemy to sleep in your bed. And if you think she was f*cking you last night, give her three months. Then the real f*cking is coming.”

“Just feed her what we feed the horses.”

“I grew up with three brothers, you f*cking hippie!”

– Beth on Summer

Summer: What respect do I get?

Beth: You get exactly what you give.

“I wanted to fight, so we fought. I don’t hide from what I do. Let ’em look.”

Beth: How you feelin’?

Summer: Like I got hit by a truck. How ’bout you?

Beth: Like I got hit by a Prius.

“Why don’t you take a walk around this place? You’ll understand us better. Tell us if there’s a forest in better shape, or more loved, then tell me we’re the enemy.”

– Beth to Summer

Best Rip Wheeler Quotes from Season 5, Episode 5

Beth: Do you ever think about us?

Rip: Us is all I think about.

Rip: I think about now. I think about tomorrow. But I don’t give much thought to yesterday.

Beth: Yesterday’s what eats me.

Rip: Baby, yesterday is what eats everybody. That’s why I don’t think about it.

“Nothing gets out of your daughter’s system, sir.”

“Beth, let’s put the crazy away.”

“Beth, love of my life, I don’t think I can survive two days alone. And God knows you hate horses and cattle and being dirty and cold, and especially being told what to do. All of which is going to happen tomorrow. But, would you consider coming and sparing me the misery of being without you?”

“Do you know how stupid you both look? Do you think that you’re going to beat the other one into respecting your opinion? Hell, I don’t even know how you can respect yourself. Is this the kind of manners you want to teach that boy?”

“I don’t know you, but I do know this: You’re never going to convince someone to think the way that you do by insulting them in their own house. You don’t like the food? Then don’t f*cking eat it. I don’t think I need to tell you about all the people that are starving around this planet tonight. So shut the f*ck up. Or leave.”

– Rip to Summer

“Let’s end this with a bit of dignity, instead of rolling around on the ground like a bunch of nine-year-olds.”

“You know that old saying, ‘Don’t go to bed angry?’ That’s never truer than my marriage.”

– Rip to John on Beth

Best Kayce & Monica Quotes from Season 5, Episode 5

Kayce: I have no idea what to do.

Monica: We move on. That’s all we can do.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. This is just so f*cking uncomfortable…”

– Monica at the dining room table

Monica: Take care of our boy. He’s the only one we got.

Kayce: Yeah, we’re gonna fix that.

“If it doesn’t make you cry to watch your family ride away, you probably shouldn’t have one.”

– Monica

Best Summer Higgins Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

Summer: Is anybody going to put it out?

Carter: They can try. Only thing that can put it out is God.

Summer: Got puts out the fire?

Carter: God brings rain. God puts out the fire.

Summer: Nature puts out the fire, kid.

Carter: That’s what I said.

“Do I want to sit on the back of an animal you broke into submission? To gather animals you plan to harass and imprison before you mutilate their bodies? No, I think I’ll stay here.”

– Summer to John

“So, Gator, what did you kill for dinner this evening?”

“I thought take a walk was a metaphor.”

“You smug, 40-year-old adolescent! You’re everything that’s wrong with this place.”

Other Best Quotes from Season 5, Episode 5

“Yee haw! Cowboys shit!”

– Lloyd

