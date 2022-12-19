Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

Another heaping of Western wisdom and quality quotes comes courtesy of Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 7 as the Duttons brace for trouble ahead.

In “The Dream Is Not Me,” John Dutton faces down Brucellosis, Beth tries to convince him to change his way of life, and Senator Perry delivers the worst news to Thomas Rainwater. And it all goes down as Jamie and Sarah plan their next moves against John. Some of Yellowstone’s best levity, however, comes as everyone escapes it all via the county fair. Below, you’ll find the best quotes of Season 5, Episode 7 from these moments (and in-between, too).

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

“Quit f*cking crying. The time to worry about consequences was before the fight.”

“You’re going to have to lie now. Or you’re going to prison, son.”

“There is a thing I could do, but if I do, you never leave this place. You’ll be a part of this ranch until the day you die. And you will do for this ranch what I say do. No matter what that is. You understand me?”

– Young John to Young Rip

“Is ‘going to the fair’ some kinda metaphor for something a father shouldn’t be in the room for?”

Best Rip Wheeler Quotes from Season 5, Episode 7

Rip: Rowdy’s hurt bad. He can’t ride.

John: Rip, did he get bucked off?

Rip: No sir. He talked about your daughter in a way he shouldn’t, and we fought about it. He pulled a knife, and I hit him in the head with a rock. Too hard, I guess.

John: Why didn’t you just tell me he fell off his horse?

Rip: That’s what Rowdy said. You said never to lie to you! So I didn’t.

John: Well, you’re going to have to lie now. Or you’re going to prison, son.

“This ranch is the only family I got. Ain’t never leaving it, no matter what you do.”

– Young Rip

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

“Look at all you sluts.”

“What Summer is attempting to do here is make out that marriage is designed to somehow oppress and control a woman. If you’re married to a piece of shit, it can be. But if you married the love of your life, you’re married to your soul. And it’s pretty f*cking great.”

“I’m gonna tell you something that I haven’t told anybody, so let’s keep this between us. I know how you feel because I’ve felt it. And I feel it every day. So when I say that I am sorry, Monica, I really mean it.”

“I really thought the airport was going to be the end of us, dad, but your business model is going to be the end of us.”

‘You are not a businessman, daddy. You are a rancher. I am a businessman.”

Best Jamie Dutton Quotes from Season 5, Episode 7

“I was raised to be a cowboy. To run a ranch. To know the nuances of being a cattle appraiser. From understanding the grass cycles, to timing the calving season to maximize the grass cycles. Understanding bull genetics and diseases… I never wanted to be a f*cking lawyer. That’s what he wanted me to be. What he thought he needed. ‘The future of warfare is fought with a pen. Learn to fight with a pen!’ Alright, so I did. And I did. Then I get this acceptance letter from Harvard? Hell, I never even applied! He applied for me.”

“My father hates me. Hates me. He hates me for becoming the very thing he asked me to become. No, forced me to become!”

Sarah: You love that ranch?

Jamie: It’s the only thing I’ve ever loved.

Other Best Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

“Why are you so mean?”

– Monica to Beth

“You better be worth this walk of shame. Half my church is camped out here.”

– Abby to Ryan

“My memory’s not as mean as yours.”

– Lloyd to Rip

“Chasing a dream I understand, and I hope you catch it. Just wish that dream was me.”

– Abby to Ryan

“What is it about sad songs and cowboys?”

– Summer

“I love my bear!”

– Teeter

Yellowstone returns after Christmas for the mid-season finale January 1, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Network.