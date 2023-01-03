Best Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Mid-Season Finale

Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale brought some of the best quotes of the season while setting up the War of the Duttons. Find our top picks from Season 5, Episode 8 below, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’s Mid-Season Finale

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2. (Photo: Paramount Network Press)

Season 5, Episode 8’s opening flashback teaches us exactly why the Y Brand was invented and brought into use. As Young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) tells it:

“A long time ago, cowboys would drift in and get work on some outfit, then disappear. Few months later, a whole chunk of the herd would disappear. It was the cowboys who started it. You find out real fast who’s willing to ride for the brand when they learn they gotta wear it. My cattle stopped getting stolen after that. What that means today is that you’re committing yourself to this ranch for the rest of your life, and this ranch is committing itself to you. You will have a home until the day you die, or this ranch is no more. Now, that is something worth fighting for.” Young John to Young Rip, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

““You know, I think sometimes God gives us tragedies so we can pass along how we survived it to the next set of sufferers, if that makes any sense. And maybe someday all that knowledge leads to no tragedies at all.”

– John to Monica

“The ranch can’t be Tate’s someday if the ranch isn’t here.”

“You’re stronger than I was. Guess that’s how it’s supposed to be. I love you, son.”

– John to Kayce

For the first time, present day John Dutton (Kevin Costner) also fully explains the Train Station to both Beth and audiences:

“It’s the trash can for everyone who’s attacked us. It lays in a jurisdictional deadzone in a county with a population of exactly zero. Hence, no jury of your peers and no court for a change in venue. Why are you so surprised? Where do you think the men who attacked you in your office and attacked our ranch went? You shocked we found a way to circumvent the consequences of defending ourselves? I’m shocked we need a way. But we do. We always have. And unless we’re willing to walk away from 120 years of our family bleeding into this ground, we always will.” John Dutton, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’s Mid-Season Finale

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo by Paramount Network Press)

“Where’s your dad live, hmm? I’ll go f*ck him.”

– Beth to Summer

“When you forsake feminism, you go all in. You’re almost Amish!”

– Beth to Summer

Beth: Let’s get one thing clear. You touch my Peanut M&Ms in the freezer and I will kill you in your sleep.

Summer: I sleep with a knife and I have a peanut allergy.

“If there is a place our enemies go and nobody ever knows they went, and they’ll never come back… Then I think that’s the place for Jamie. What do you think, daddy?”

Best Jamie Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Jamie: How many bodies has your father put in the same spot? Turn me in, you turn him in! Have you thought this through? Wait, did you even know? Do you think I’d just pick a turnout on the Wyoming border at f*cking random? There’s a century’s worth of our family’s secrets at the bottom of that canyon! You want to see how fast they take the ranch from us then? It’ll straighten your f*cking hair, that’s how fast! Beth: Bullsh*t. Jamie: Ask him! Ask you husband where the train station is and how many times he’s been there! You wanna know the real price of protecting the ranch? I don’t think you do. Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

“I am guaranteeing the ranch is passed down to Tate. To my son. To their children someday! That is the promise I made. And that is the promise I’m gonna keep. The greatest threat to that ranch is our father! And you know that, too! So I will remove the threat”

– Jamie to Beth.

Best Kayce & Monica Dutton Quotes from Season 5, Episode 8

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“John, I want to thank you for what you said to me. It helped me more than you know. I’ve leaned on it every day since you’ve said it, and every night.”

– Monica Dutton

Kayce: In my vision, the choice that I saw was between this place and you.

Monica: Was East Camp in your vision? Well, maybe this is the way we have both.

Other Best Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’s Season 5 Mid-Season Finale

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“I’m happy.”

– Jimmy Hurdstrom

“I don’t know if going back to Texas is going to be the best thing for her speech therapy.”

– Ethan to Teeter

“I… Love… You.”

– Teeter to Colby

Yellowstone Season 5 will return this summer exclusively on Paramount Network.