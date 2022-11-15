Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 1

The Duttons are back for Season 5, which means we’ve got whole new episodes’ worth of Yellowstone quotes. Let’s go to work.

From John Dutton’s pitch-perfect speeches as Governor of Montana, to that perfect car ride scene, the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” gave us some of the most memorable lines of the series so far.

Let’s kick things off with this Outsider’s personal favorite string of dialogue before breaking the best quotes down by character.

Jamie: Can I get one of those?

Beth: Go f*ck yourself.

John: Make your brother a whiskey.

Beth: I. Will. Not.

John: Here. Make me another one.

Jamie: We’re all going to prison.

Beth: It is the eight wonder of the world you aren’t already there.

John: Would you two just shut the f*ck up and let me enjoy the last hour of quiet I’m going to have in the next four years?

But first, be warned of major spoilers ahead!

Best John Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

“I fight for what’s right. Don’t really care who supports it.”

“We have a lot of work to do. A lot of work to undo. The question we all have to answer, the one that I will look to every day, is… What will Montana look like in a hundred years? Much of that is dictated by the way the world sees us today. Right now we are seen as the ‘rich man’s play thing.’ We are New York’s novelty and California’s toy. Not anymore. You’ve elected me to be the steward of this state, it’s land, and it’s people. And that’s exactly what I will be. You know, environmentalists just love to debate what’s Montana’s most valuable resource. Is it the water? Is it the wolves? The trees? The answer is actually pretty simple. It’s you. The farmers and ranchers who live with the land. Not on it. Protecting you now is how Montana still looks like Montana when none of us here tonight are here to see it. Thank you.“ Governor John Dutton’s victory speech

“It must break my wife’s heart to look down and see what a mess I have made of this family. What an embarrassment we are to the sacrifice it took to give us a home.”

“Sacrifice is exactly what we’re gonna do. It’s what you’re gonna do, Jamie. You’re going to sacrifice your ambition. You’re going to sacrifice your weak, self-loathing heart, you’re going to kill all that and get strong. No matter how much it scares you, or no matter how much you disagree – you’re going to do exactly what the f*ck I tell you for the next four years. Exactly.”

“I’m not a politician. This was never my plan. My only plan was to preserve my family’s way of life, and the land where they make it. The fact that you’re sitting here, the fact that you voted for a man who does not want to lead this state, means we share the same goals.” John’s public intro as Governor

“Make no mistake. I love Montana, but I’m doing this for our ranch.”

“My wedding reception was in my living room with thirty people. This looks exactly like what it is: work.”

– John on his victory party

Best Beth Dutton Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Beth: He’s not doing it for you. He’s doing it to get on the stage.

Lynelle: Aren’t we all, Beth.

– on Jamie’s intro speech for John as Governor

“I’m sorry… For what I did then. I’m sorry. This is a sort of blanket apology to generally cover the past… Like everything before right now. That’s what I’m sorry for. I was fucking awful to you. I was terrible, and I… If it is any consolation I was worse on myself.”

-Beth to Rip

“I’m about to work you like a rented mule, brother. It’s time for your pound of flesh.”

– Beth to Jamie

Best Rip Wheeler Quotes from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Ethan Lee as Ethan in Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network/MTV press)

“You know what your problem is? It’s this,” Rip says as he points to Beth’s head. “It’s almost as big as this,” he points to her heart. “And I’m the only one that knows that you have this. But you do. And baby, it’s big.”

“I’m happy, Beth. With you, with life. Everything’s good.”

“You need to find somebody new to fight. Or you’re just going to sit around this house and beat the shit out of yourself.”

“You need to let yourself be happy. That’s the goal for you today. I want you to find something that makes you happy.”

– Rip to Beth

“I never think about what happens a year from now, or ten years from now. I’m always worried about today. But when I look down there, Beth, ten years worries me.”

Rip: What was the name of the emperor that played the fiddle when Rome was burning?

Beth: Nero?

Rip: This reminds me of that. He’s gonna lose this place. Rip on John’s victory party

Young Beth, Rip & Lloyd Quotes

“Some day I’m gonna be top hand. You watch.”

– Young Rip to Beth

“Not one good thing happens in town, Rip. Not one good thing.”

-Young Lloyd

“You may be stronger than me, but make no mistake. Men are the weaker sex.”

– Young Beth

“I’m not yours to be jealous over.”

-Young Beth to Rip

Best Jamie Dutton Quotes from Season 5 Premiere

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in the Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere. (Photo: Paramount Network/ MTV press)

“The future of Montana is here! The future of Montana is today. The future of Montana is a fifth-generation rancher who’s family moved here six years before Montana became a state. Through him, a founding member of this state, a century later, now leads it.” Jamie Dutton’s speech for John as Governor

Best Kayce Dutton Lines from Season 5 Premiere

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2. (Photo: Paramount Network Press)

“They didn’t look too worried about Canadian prison. Seem pretty worried about ours, though.”

“You want a feather in your cap or to see these sons of bitches in prison for the next ten years?”

-Kayce on horse thieves

Other Top Lines from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 1

“Every time I want a bill pushed through I’m going to find myself in a coat closet.”

-Lynelle to John

“It’s slave rules for you now and it’s all your fault.”

– Angela Blue-Thunder to Thomas Rainwater

Tate: I had a brother. For an hour, anyway.

John: A brother, huh?

Tate: John…

John: John?

Tate: They named him John. Tate to John on the death of his baby brother

