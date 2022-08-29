‘Yellowstone’ TV: Top 10 Beth Dutton Quotes

“I am the bigger bear.” Outsider has all the latest and greatest Beth Dutton quotes from every season of Yellowstone right here.

Want a masterclass in character work? Watch Kelly Reilly positively own every second she’s on screen in Yellowstone. As Beth Dutton, Reilly’s kept us all on our toes since 2018, and has upped the ante every season. This is in large part due to the writing of series’ mastermind Taylor Sheridan, but there’s no question in his mind – or ours – that Reilly is the only person who could’ve ever brought Beth Dutton to life the way she has.

With Season 5 beginning November 13, 2022, it’s time to dive back in and relive those best Beth Dutton quotes ahead of her return, including her best of all time. But first, let’s dive into Beth’s latest masterpieces courtesy of Yellowstone Season 4.

Best of Beth Dutton from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

Summer: I hope you can find a therapist who can help you. Beth: I hope you die of ass cancer. (Season 4, Episode 6)

“Smart bird.” (Season 4, Episode 1)

“No, martinis have vermouth and are enjoyed with friends. I don’t like vermouth, and these aren’t my friends” (Season 4, Episode 1)

“It’s a pour the bottle in a bucket kind of day.” (Season 4, Episode 3)

“None succeeded, though I did dry hump some lawyer’s girlfriend in the coat closet. That was interesting.” (Season 4, Episode 4)

Summer: Hope you didn’t pay full price for that boob job. Beth: Actually, God gave me these for free. Looks like he gave me yours too. (Season 4, Episode 6)

And here they are, ladies and gents, the best of the best when it comes to Beth:

Top 10 Beth Dutton Quotes of All Time

“I am the bigger bear.” (Season 4, Episode 2)

“I believe in loving with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is.”(Season 3, Episode 10)

“I think heaven’s right here. So is hell. One person can be walking the clouds right next to someone enduring eternal damnation. And God is the land.” (Season 2, Episode 7)

“Where’s the fun in wrecking a single man? When I break you, I want to know I’m breaking generations.” (Season 1, Episode 3)

“I wouldn’t let that c–ksucker pay for my funeral.” (Season 1, Episode 4)

“I don’t speak dips–t.” (Season 1, Episode 7)

“I love you, I’ll see you at the house tonight, but f-ck you.” (Season 4, Episode 4)

“The only reason you’re not choking on irony is the size of your mouth.” (Season 1, Episode 7)

“I am the rock therapist’s break themselves against.” (Season 4, Episode 1)

“You are the trailer park. I am the tornado.” (Season 3, Episode 5)

While they are all great, it’s that last line that has become Beth’s best-known. This killer metaphor/insult is fired at Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris in Season 3, Episode 5, and it is perfection. In their tense interaction, Roarke wholly underestimates the caliber of the woman he is dealing with:

Whether she is standing up for John, hurling insults at Jamie, or uniquely showing her love for Rip, Beth’s way with words is unmatched in Yellowstone. Which is why we just can’t stop compiling Beth Dutton quotes…

More of the Best Quotes from Beth Dutton:

“It’s only the things I love that die, Rip, never me… Come to think of it, I’m surprised you’re still standing.”

“You can’t unmake family Jamie, but you can take their gold card.”

“For someone with no spine, you’ve sure got a lot of balls.”

“Money is my new drug.”

“The sting never fades with me. It is a painful lesson and one you’re about to learn. “

“That’s a conversation for another time… That we’ll never have. “

“Every so often, you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades.”

“I am chopping your family tree down.”

“Don’t judge us for the way we protect the thing we’re giving you.”

“I see things in people, and I feel like if I can touch it, even if the rest of the person is rotten, I can take that good thing and I can make it part of me.”

“It’s OK to watch me walk away, you know. That’s why we do it.”

“I made two decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything.”

“I have been down this road many, many times before, buddy. And no one who tried it is alive to tell you how poorly that worked out for them. “

“You are many things, baby, but funny is not one of them. Sorry.”

“Love you. [Kisses John’s head] Off to ruin a life.”

“Only the good die young. If a meteor strikes Earth tonight, it is me and the cockroaches running this mother**ker tomorrow.”

“This is just the beginning.” – Beth to Jamie, Season 4 Episode 7

When Yellowstone Season 5 heads our way, Beth will surely have more memorable moments. We will continue to update (and re-rank) the best of Beth during the season right here on Outsider.