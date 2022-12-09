Breakdown: The 10+ Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Currently Has in the Works

From multiple Yellowstone spinoffs to separate star-studded ventures, here’s everything Taylor Sheridan currently has in the works for television.

If there’s one word never hurled at the most prolific creator in TV today, it’s lazy. 52-year-old Taylor Sheridan has created a vast television empire thanks to the wild success of his #1 show. Yellowstone‘s first prequel, 1883, went a long way in solidifying his bankability outside of the Kevin Costner juggernaut, too, as did Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. All that success then brought forth a world in which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are starring in the next Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

Yet this is just the tip of the iceberg. Currently, Sheridan is either crafting, writing, producing, or directing over ten projects. “We’re in an interesting time in scripted drama in TV because everyone is attempting to find this new way to tell a story,” Sheridan told Paramount+ in a promotional video focusing on his work with the streamer, which hosts the majority of his work.

His goal with each project has become highlighting “a forgotten part of the American experience,” with his Yellowstone conglomerate leading the way. Which is why the prolific creator has four Yellowstone spinoffs in the works. We’ll get into each below, followed by the other projects Sheridan is currently developing.

14 Episodes of ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 5

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Not only is Yellowstone Season 5 continuing to break cable television records, but it’s set for a monstrous 14-episodes, too. The longest of the series so far, Season 5’s first half will end with Episode 8.

Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill recently told Outsider that the cast has yet to see the scripts, let alone film the second half of Season 5, however. So there’s no doubt Sheridan is still hard at work on his most popular series. After that, a Season 6 is a no-brainer.

2 Seasons of ‘1923‘ Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

“1923,” the Next Installment of the Dutton Family Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, December 18, in the U.S. and Canada Starring Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Plus Press)

Hitting Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, 1923 will chronicle the Duttons “struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Starring film icons Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren, the first season will be 8 episodes long. So grand is this story, however, that Taylor Sheridan has opted to continue it on into a two season arc. 1923‘s Season 2 will also be 8 episodes.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story‘ Starring David Oyelowo

Left: Actor David Oyelowo at Paramount Upfront, 2022 (ViacomCBS Press Gallery). Right: Deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves (1838-1910) (The Western History Collections at the University of Oklahoma Library)

One of the most fascinating projects on this list, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will chronicle the real-life tale of its titular character, bringing another historical figure into Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequels. Celebrated actor David Oyelowo will give life to Reeves, the former slave who rose to become a U.S. Deputy Marshal in the 19th century.

Fascinatingly, Yellowstone‘s own Cole Hauser recently revealed that he is also set to star (or feature, at least) in this continuation of 1883‘s story. It’s unconfirmed, but we’re hoping for a return by 1883‘s Lamonica Garrett as Thomas, too.

‘Yellowstone’ Prequels Set in the ’40’s and ’60’s

Taylor Sheridan as Travis in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Earlier this year, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount also hinted at not one, but two more Yellowstone prequel series. If 1923 is a success (and it will be with Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren at the lead), the Depression-era prequel will also give way to ’40s and ’60s era sequels.

Nothing is set in stone, however. But Sheridan is on the record as “contemplating” these two periods for limited series. Both would contain the Dutton family’s struggles to “hang onto the ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.” The most likely characters to feature in these stories would be 1923‘s Jack Dutton and his eventual son, John Dutton II, the father of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III.

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666‘ Starring Jefferson White

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Currently in limbo, 6666 is the only modern-day Yellowstone spinoff Taylor Sheridan has announced. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter cited both Walker’s Ryan Bingham and Jimmy’s Jefferson White to star in 6666. Yet we’ve heard little-to-nothing since.

Given Sheridan’s origins in the area, and the fact hat he now owns Texas’ real 6666 Ranch, this one felt a given when announced. Zero updates on the starring vehicle for White, however, have led to most Yellowstone fans forgetting it’s even on the table.

‘Tulsa King‘ Starring Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Frank Ockenfels/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Recently greenlit for Season 2, Tulsa King was pitched directly to Sylvester Stallone by Sheridan. The show’s first season has been a hit, too, with the simulcast cable premiere setting 2022 records as millions tuned in to watch the Rocky icon give life to “fish out of water” mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

In short, Stallone’s first starring TV role (and mafia caper) is another hit in the bag for Sheridan, who serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

‘Mayor of Kingstown‘ Starring Jeremy Renner

Pictured: Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS ©2021 MTV Entertainment Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

From Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, “power brokers in Kingstown, Mich.,” with Jeremy Renner in the lead as Mike McLusky.

“Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” Paramount+ cites of their other hit from Sheridan’s idea book. Currently, Season 2 is on the way. Paramount=+ recently set its debut for Sunday, January 15, 2023 exclusively on their streaming service in the U.S. and Canada.

‘Lioness’ Starring Zoe Saldana

One of the next Sheridan project to hit screens will be Lioness, a fact-based drama series that’s far along into production. about two agents in a U.S. undercover female operative program. Zoe Saldana will star as Joe, one of the show’s U.S. agents of an all-female-operatives program.

Nicole Kidman is also attached as a producer, and multiple Yellowstone series stars will join Sheridan’s show alongside. Dave Annable (Lee Dutton, Yellowstone), LaMonica Garret (Thomas, 1883), and James Jordan (both 1883 and Yellowstone) are currently filming the series.

‘Land Man’ Starring Billy Bob Thornton

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

As the synopsis reads, “Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Based on a podcast of the same subject, Land Man has Billy Bob Thornton in place as the lead. Outside of this and the plot, however, we know little else. Another tale from Sheridan’s playbook, the drama has yet to announce a filming start date or further cast. Thornton and Sheridan previously worked together on 1883.

‘The Last Cowboy’ on Country Music Television

Taylor Sheridan on the set of Yellowstone Season 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

As the third season rodeos on, Taylor Sheridan continues to executive produce the Country Music Television reality series, The Last Cowboy. Offering an “inside look at the lives of cowboys and cowgirls,” the show focuses on horse reining and the ranching world Sheridan grew up in – and is a fixture of today.

(TBA) ‘Fast’

Once announced as a film, Fast is now expected to become another Paramount+ series from Sheridan. Initially, Chris Pratt was attached to star in the film incarnation back in 2018. The project has since gone quiet, however, with only IMDB’s continuing page bolstering the project to the public eye.

If picked back up, Fast will focus on a former U.S. special forces officer recruited by the Drug Enforcement Agency to take down drug dealers the CIA is protecting. It’s a project Sheridan was once writing, but we’re unsure if it’s still in his docket.

How’s that for a list? As always, stay with us on Outsider for all the latest from Taylor Sheridan and his ever-growing Yellowstone Universe.