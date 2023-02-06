Today’s bombshell from Deadline reports a Kevin Costner who is looking to part ways with Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone. But is this the truth?

If this report by Deadline is to be believed in full, Paramount is already working to replace Costner as the franchise lead with Matthew McConaughey. America’s most famous Texan is already “in talks,” too, the trade reports.

Deadline’s sources claim a growing “morale problem” and “friction” between Costner and Sheridan over Yellowstone‘s filming demands. As his John Dutton remains the heart of the show, Costner must dedicate more weeks of his year than he’s reportedly looking to.

This, however, sounds like something that can work itself out, rather than resulting in the outright blowing up of Yellowstone proper that Deadline reports.

Is Kevin Costner Looking to Back Out of ‘Yellowstone’ Over Filming Requirements?

“Sources tell Deadline that Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on Yellowstone, only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season,” the trade cites. “But for the second batch of episodes of the current, fifth season of Yellowstone, the actor, who just won best television actor in a drama series at the Golden Globes, only wanted to spend a week shooting.”

Costner has attempted to get his own projects off the ground while filming previous seasons of Yellowstone. The last national park-based show he pitched, however, was rebooted without his involvement. But his upcoming multi-part western epic Horizon, is all set with Warner Bros. and New Line. So the John Dutton star may very well be looking to spend more time elsewhere.

Costner was also (notably) absent from all our Yellowstone Season 5 press rounds prior to the 2022 premiere, for what that’s worth.

Will ‘Yellowstone’ Now End With Season 5?

As Deadline writes, Yellowstone co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, alongside Paramount Global and Paramount Network, are “moving to end their signature show in its current form.”

Deadline then goes on to say that “it’s quite possible that Yellowstone will end with the second half of the current season, which aired its eighth episode at the beginning of January and is set to return in the summer.”

All of the above comes from an uncited source, however. And in response, a Paramount Network rep had the following to say:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.” Paramount Network to Deadline

In reality, Paramount depends far less on Costner and Yellowstone these days. The wild critical and commercial success of 1883 and (currently) 1923 almost feel eclipsing. And an eventual passing of the baton is beginning to feel inevitable for the flagship show (if it is to continue).

Enter Matthew McConaughey

In kind, Deadline is hearing that Paramount Network is declining to accommodate less shooting and screen time for Costner. Instead, they’re looking to move on to another show with Matthew McConaughey.

The most likely culprit for this is Texas’ 6666 that has long been in the works. But this is not mentioned in Deadline’s report. If this is the case, though, then Sheridan will write and produce, with McConaughey taking the lead on-screen. Apparently, the beloved Texan is already in negotiations for “his” version of Yellowstone.

Outsider will keep you up to date as always. We’re reaching out to the studio for comment. For now, find further details on McConaughey’s involvement here.