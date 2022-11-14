Bret Michaels Posts Kevin Costner Photo Prior to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere

Just like the rest of us, Poison’s Bret Michaels is excited to finally see Yellowstone Season 5 drop.

The Paramount+ hit is set to drop tonight at 8 pm ET, and the singer is already praising the cast and crew for their feat. Today on Twitter, Michaels dropped a photo from Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVII in 2011 that shows him posing with lead star Kevin Costner. And in the caption, he proved to be a true Dutton fan.

“[Kevin Costner] you are a rockstar,” he wrote. “@Yellowstone rocks our world. Congratulations to you, the entire cast & crew. #YellowstoneTV @paramountnet.”

Michael’s pre-season post is actually turning into an annual tradition. Last year, the 59-year-old Tweeted the same photo before the epic Season 4 start.

“Kevin – Just wanted to say congratulations on all your successes & continued success on all levels. You rock the screen!” he wrote at the time.

Here’s Why Fans Are So Pumped About the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premier

Fans like Bret Michaels have been anticipating an epic Dutton return, and for good reason. Yellowstone Season 5 has been a long time coming, but the series has been building anticipation for months.

Tonight’s premiere is a two-hour event that will show Costner’s John Dutton in a whole new position of power. Not only is he the largest cattle ranch owner in the United States, but now he is the Governor of Montana.

Season 5 is also going to be much longer than previous seasons. Following the opener, Yellowstone will go through seven weeks of new 60-minute episodes and then go on a mid-season hiatus before returning for a second run with another six installments.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ has kept the second debut date under wraps. As of yet, we only know that the episodes will drop sometime in 2023.

Over the course of the season, we’ll also see some major story arcs and character returns. For example, John will bring Beth on as his chief of staff after learning that he has very few friends in politics. Caroline Warner will also return to the screen as this year’s main antagonist.

Josh Lucas is coming back to highlight John’s younger life as well, and a few of the recurring cast members are moving up to series regulars to give the plot even more drama.