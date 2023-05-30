By the numbers: How ‘Yellowstone’ dominated 2022-23 cable TV viewership

Nielsen’s final and full rankings for the 2022-2023 cable television season are in, and the tops slots are nothing but Yellowstone and football.

The show’s future may be rocky, but right now? It’s a damn good time to be Taylor Sheridan. As Variety notes in their breakdown of the Nielsen ratings, “Even sneak linear previews of his new entries 1923 and Tulsa King made it on the top 100 of this season’s top series.”

Which is wild. Those Sheridan titles aren’t officially in the top 100 listings, however, as they quickly moved from Paramount’s cable channel, Paramount Network, to their streaming platform, Paramount+, after two-episode premieres. But again, and as the numbers below show, what an empire the Yellowstone mastermind has built.

By total viewership, only one program bested Yellowstone. And it’s a far older American tradition: NFL Sunday Night Football (which airs on NBC). Sheridan’s Neo-Western takes the second spot, with the NFL’s Monday night faire coming up third. CBS’s NCIS is right behind:

‘Yellowstone’s Place in the TOP 100 SHOWS of 2022-23 by Total Viewership Per Week:

RANK TITLE (NETWORK) VIEWERS PER WEEK 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 18,136,000 2. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 11,550,000 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 10,138,000 4. NCIS (CBS) 9,833,000 5. FBI (CBS) 9,524,000 6. NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon) 9,446,000 7. Young Sheldon (CBS) 9,287,000 8. Chicago Fire (NBC) 9,253 9. Blue Bloods (CBS) 9,242 10. Ghosts (CBS) 9,085 (Data courtesy of Variety‘s Nielsen 2022-23 report)

In short, Yellowstone was the only show of the last TV season to break 10 million viewers a week. Again, that’s per week. NCIS fell just short of that benchmark at 9.8 million.

Yellowstone is also the only entertainment series to average a 2.0+ rating with adults 18-49. No other entertainment (non-sports) show even comes close. The last show to do this was The Walking Dead, and it’s, well, dead and gone.

Breaking down Yellowstone‘s viewership by age range reveals how impressive this is. The prized target demographic for dramas, 18-49, shows the Western outperforming all NBA playoffs with this age range. Only NFL faire bested the Dutton drama (though by significant numbers, to be fair) here:

THE 100 TOP-RATED SERIES OF 2022-23 (ADULTS 18-49)

Rank PROGRAM (NETWORK) RATING /SHARE 18-49 VIEWERS PER WEEK 1. NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC) 4.9/36 6,342,000 2. NFL Thursday Night Football (Amazon) 3.5/29 4,595,000 3. NFL Monday Night Football (ESPN) 3.0/24 3,899,000 4. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) 2.1/15 2,763,000 5. NBA Playoffs – Conference Semis L (ESPN) 2.1/23 2,712,000 6. NBA Playoffs – Round 2 L (TNT) 1.9/19 2,424,000 7. NBA Playoffs – Round 1 L(TNT) 1.3/14 1,701,000 8. NBA Playoffs – 1st Round L(ESPN) 1.3/15 1,645,000 9. Survivor (CBS) 1.0/10 1,365,000 10. Chicago PD (NBC) 1.0/10 1,316,000 (Data courtesy of Variety‘s Nielsen 2022-23 report)

This translates to Yellowstone holding over double the audience with Hollywood’s desired demographic than the next entertainment property, Survivor.

Survivor is also another CBS property alongside NCIS. And if you didn’t know, Paramount owns CBS through their parent company, Paramount Global. So as good as it is to be Taylor Sheridan, it’s even better to be Paramount.

It’ll be interesting to watch the numbers unfold for the second-half of Season 5, which will be the series finale episodes of Yellowstone. If Paramount Network can stick to their current game plan and avoid another show-altering predicament, we should have those episodes in November of 2023.

For more on Yellowstone‘s eventual return, see our previous coverage via How many ‘Yellowstone’ episodes are left.