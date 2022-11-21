Canadian ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Ticked Episode 3 Isn’t on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone fans are up in arms over the fact that the third episode of Season 5 isn’t available on the Paramount + app, including our friends across the Canadian border.

There is some major confusion over how people can watch the current season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series. Because Yellowstone is a Paramount production, people logically assume they can watch it on the company’s streaming service. But they can’t.

NBC’s streamer Peacock actually owns the exclusive streaming rights. And people can’t quite figure out why. And as the show aired tonight, people, especially those in Canada, made it known that they are furious about missing tonight’s episode.

@Yellowstone @paramountplus want to explain how episode 3 isn’t uploaded into the app? Many of your Canadian viewers got the paramount plus app and subscription solely to watch the show and it’s not even on ?? — lexie letzing (@LLetzing) November 21, 2022

