WATCH: Cole Hauser Anticipates a ‘Very Interesting Year’ for Rip & Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

For the first four seasons of Yellowstone, we have seen Cole Hauser take his character, Rip Wheeler, in some solid directions. This Season 5 promises to be a big one between his character and Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. As you might know, the two characters tied the knot as Season 4 finished up. Yep, Beth decided to have a shotgun wedding at the Dutton Ranch.

Yet we did get a little glimpse as Season 4 closed around what John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, was going to be doing. He has his eyes set on election season. Yes, for himself. He managed to deke out Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley, last season. That definitely was a must-see moment among many of them. With John focusing on a campaign, what does it mean for Rip and Beth in Season 5? Oh, you know that Cole Hauser has a thought about it.

Cole Hauser Of ‘Yellowstone’ Talks About Hard Work Expected On Show

“It sets it up for a very interesting year with Beth and I,” Cole Hauser said. In an ensuing scene, we see Rip ask Beth, “When’s he coming back?” Beth replies, “Um, four years.” Earlier in the video, Hauser had an interesting comment about the show itself. “To see a grassroots show that’s now the No. 1 show on cable is a testament to everybody’s hard work,” Hauser said. “And there’s more to come,” Reilly said.

“Taylor expects a high level in every actor’s out there getting it done,” Cole Hauser said of show creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan has been busy working on this show as well as other prequels and sequels to Yellowstone. The world of Yellowstone continues to grow and get bigger. What will happen in Season 5? It’s bound to be more exciting that the Season 4 antics. If you take a look at the video above, then you will get a number of different perspectives about this great show.

Yet Hauser has a couple of words about what’s interesting about Rip’s connection with John. With the wedding taking place, there’s a little bit of a different dynamic between the two men. “It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton is actually related to him now through marriage,” Cole Hauser said. What is one thing that it changes for Rip? Hauser has thoughts about that, too. He said, “The first thing it changes is that [Rip’s] moved into the main house, which is somewhere he’s never really been that comfortable.”