Did Major ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Spoilers Just Leak?

Did we just find out something new about “Yellowstone” season 5? Well, not exactly. The news comes in the form of recurring cast members Josh Lucas, Kyle Red Silverstein, and Kylie Rogers. These three play young John Dutton, young Rip Wheeler, and young Beth Dutton, respectively. But, that’s not really news. New and returning cast members were announced back in June, with Lucas, Silverstein, and Rogers on the list.

What this does give us is the opportunity to speculate on the nature of their return. Obviously, there’s going to be a flashback or two. Taylor Sheridan has used flashbacks in the past to give us crucial information within the story and delve deeper into the characters. Now, he’s bringing that storytelling mechanic back to “Yellowstone” season 5.

Possibly, some of season 5 will focus heavily on Beth and Rip and this new step in their relationship. A flashback might help us better understand their dynamic. If there’s a fight, or something happens, we could use a flashback to understand why they reacted in certain ways. We know that Beth has a lot of trauma from her youth. Further flashbacks could help shed some more light on why she is the way she is. Coupled with more exploration of Rip’s character as a teenager, and the two of them together, I think this is going to make for a very interesting segment of season 5.

New Filming Location for ‘Yellowstone’ Revealed

“Yellowstone” season 5 will briefly move filming locations in August, and we’ve got the scoop on where production is headed. The show is set to film in Ravalli County, Montana, which is still in its usual southwest area of the state. Ravalli County includes Darby, Montana, where the Chief Joseph Ranch sits right outside of town.

“Yellowstone” is moving filming to Corvallis, a tiny town of about 1,755 people, sitting between the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Range, south of Missoula. Production will shut down the intersection of First and Main streets from 5 am to 11 pm on August 9. Previously, “Yellowstone” shut down streets outside the courthouse in downtown Missoula, which caused fans to flock to the area in hopes of getting to be an extra.

Now, filming in Corvallis will possibly create some extra income for residents. Filming permit fees are bringing in about $850 to the town, as laid out by Ravalli County Commissioner Jeff Burrows. “Yeah, total road impacted, I get roughly, that’s if I use the whole thing. Aquarter of a mile times a thousand dollars per mile that we used before. $250; plus $600 a day permit fee. $850 total,” said Burrows. That’s a good chunk of change for the town, plus any supplemental income for residents hired as extras. “Yellowstone” is definitely boosting the local Montana economies wherever it goes.