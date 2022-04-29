Did These ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Just Catch a Big Continuity Issue With Jen Landon’s Teeter?

We love Jen Landon’s “Yellowstone” character, Teeter, in this house, but there was a moment that eagle-eyed fans spotted that didn’t make any sense in the context of the show. In season 4, episode 6, John Dutton decides to fire all the female ranch hands, and forbid women from staying in the bunkhouse. This included Teeter, even though it was really Mia and Laramie who instigated the fight between Walker and Lloyd.

Teeter didn’t take to the dismissal too well. She felt she earned her place on the ranch, and she was even branded. She begged John to give her the job back in an emotional scene, and he relented. Teeter was back on the ranch, and back in our hearts.

But, before she went to John to get her job back, some keen-eyed fans noticed Teeter working the ranch in the background of another scene. One fan wrote on Movie Mistakes, “In the previous episode Dutton fired all the woman cowboys and kicked all women from the bunkhouse. Early in this episode, Teeter is visible working as they round up cattle on the ranch. Yet a few minutes later she comes to John and Rip begging for her job back.”

It’s possible these scenes were shot out of order, or there was a mix-up with who needed to be in the scene. We don’t have an answer to why Teeter was involved in that scene when she was supposed to be fired. Maybe she was just finishing her day of work? Who knows why continuity errors happen, but they do; we can only speculate why, and come up with our own, unofficial, answers.

Jen Landon Once Explained Teeter and Rip’s Awkward Hug on ‘Yellowstone’

In that scene when John gives Teeter her job back–a scene that had us all weeping, naturally–Teeter ran up and gave Rip a hug; he told her to grab her stuff and put it back in the bunkhouse, and she couldn’t hold back her gratitude. But, the thing about that scene, is Cole Hauser was on a horse the whole time.

“It was so interesting because when I first read it, I read, ‘She hugs Cole.’ And then I realized, ‘Oh goodness, he’s on a horse,” Landon explained last December. “So it’s like this really awkward sort of thing. She’s sort of hugging his leg.”

The hug doesn’t last long, but Rip gives Teeter a little pat on the back. It’s nice to see a more emotional, vulnerable side of Teeter on “Yellowstone”; she’s usually angry, or suggestive, or just generally foul-mouthed. This was another side of herself she usually keeps hidden. It was a nice departure from her usual gruff exterior. Truly, Teeter has a mushy marshmallow center beneath her hard candy shell.