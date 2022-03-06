Did This ‘Yellowstone’ Fan Just Catch a ‘Mistake’ in the Opening Title Sequence?

“Yellowstone” fans are debating a key detail in the show’s opening title sequence that may or may not be a mistake on the showrunners’ part.

Many “Yellowstone” fans know and recognize the opening title sequence by now. It’s all black and yellow, showing different industrial and ranch-related images. But one of those machines, the bucket wheel excavator, looks to be moving in the wrong direction.

At a Glance

“Yellowstone” fans break down whether this is a mistake in the opening title sequence

The fans debate if the “mistake” was intentional for editing reasons

Why is the Bucket Wheel Excavator Moving the Wrong Way?

One “Yellowstone” fan took to Reddit to ask this pressing question. They wanted to see if other fans had picked up on this small detail or not.

“First off, love the show,” the original poster began. “I’ve been rewatching episodes recently and noticed that during the opening of the show when the music plays you see a piece of equipment called a bucket wheel excavator. Awesome bit of kit. It spins clockwise to dig, collect, then dump the bucket. Except in the opening shot, the machine spins the wrong way.”

The original poster then linked two videos, one to the “Yellowstone” opening title sequence and one to the actual machine at work. In the title sequence, the bucket wheel excavator appears to spin down, flattening the dirt instead of digging it. You can really tell the difference from the second video they posted showing the real machine.

Some fans took to the comments to agree with the original poster, saying they’d never noticed the mistake before in the “Yellowstone” opening title sequence. Others, however, saw the detail as an intentional editing move.

“The shot is a mirror shot. Editing technique if you want to have a sequence feel a certain way,” one person commented. “Usually unease, gritty, something like that. It fits with the tone of the title sequence.”

Another fan echoed that statement, saying, “Plenty of the short clips in the intro are either mirrored or reversed, it isn’t a mistake.”

In this case, the “Yellowstone” editors might’ve chosen to have the bucket wheel excavator moving the wrong way to get this exact reaction out of fans. For them to notice something out of place, or not quite right, so you know something’s not quite right with the Dutton family.

Either way, whether you see it as a mistake or an intentional move, you can’t deny that the “Yellowstone” opening title sequence is iconic. Hopefully, they don’t make any changes (except to the cast listing) for any of the future episodes either. If we’re lucky, we’ll see that title sequence again on our screens later this year.