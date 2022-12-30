Did This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Just Reveal Their Character Is Leaving the Show?

With Yellowstone‘s midseason cliffhanger impending, fans are running wild with speculation, and a cast member is adding fuel to the fire. In a candid interview with TV Insider, Piper Perabo shared her thoughts about the upcoming midseason finale. Perabo made it seem as though we may not be seeing much of her character Summer Higgins when Season 5 resumes its course later on.

“There’s a lot coming. Things are on the move. I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens,” Perabo admitted. “I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back.”

Of course, the cryptic phrasing Perabo used above got some gears turning. Cinemablend even speculated that it might mean her character is exiting the show come to this midseason break. It certainly seems like some fireworks need to happen to keep folks invested in this extended season.

However, it certainly seems more likely that Perabo is simply out of the loop when it comes to upcoming Yellowstone storylines. Other actors in the series have admitted that they’re also as left out as fans when it comes to the inner workings of Taylor Sheridan’s empire.

Perabo was a fan of ‘Yellowstone’ before she joined the show

Still, the interview revealed that Perabo was a typical fan of Yellowstone before she joined the show. In fact, She reminisced about the shocking finale of Season 3. Fans will recall John Dutton (Kevin Costner) getting shot, Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) office blowing up, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) in a deadly confrontation. “I wasn’t on the show yet, and I was watching it like, ‘Wait, how long do we have to wait until the beginning of Season 4?’” she gushed. “And it was so long. I feel that way every time there’s an end of a chunk of Yellowstone. I’m like, wait, what? It’s gonna be that way again, I think.”

However, she’s also a big fan of one of her co-stars and the character he plays. “I’m a huge Wes Bentley fan, from like American Beauty, all the way back,” Perabo admitted. “I think Wes is such a good actor and so fun, and I love that he continues to be — no matter how much John includes him — the thorn in his side. And this relationship that he’s getting into [with Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood] is so much trouble — so much trouble.”

“I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor’s very good,” she teased. “If you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”