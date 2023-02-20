Don’t Tell Beth Dutton: Tik Tok’s ‘Buckle Bunny’ Influencers Are Proud of the Moniker

TikTok influencers Taylor Rousseau, Elva Steinmetz, and Amanda Simmons have recently risen to fame as creators of the Tac House, a country-inspired content group that makes light of life away from the big city.

Along with cowboys Luke Scornavacco and Cameron Grigg, the group of five have amassed close to a half million followers and over 15 million likes on the short-video platform. Riding the wave of America’s newfound fascination with rural, Western-inspired life (reinvigorated with hit shows like Yellowstone and Outer Range), the young, attractive group of cowboys and “buckle bunnies” post goofy videos of their lives on a farm — with a glamorous twist.

“I think our followers enjoy watching us because we are a house full of differences. Every one of us comes from a slightly different background,” the group said. Many of their silly videos center on their horses and pigs; others just feature the group dancing or enjoying life around their shared Texas home.

“I think most of our followers enjoy watching us because of our comedic videos,” they said in an interview with The U.S. Sun. “We are able to turn things about the Western industry into comedy.”

Tik Tok loves to make stars out of anyone living an eccentric life

Since gaining mass popularity in 2020, Tik Tok has helped shine a light on all sorts of different lifestyles. In what basically boils down to a live-action meme, Tik Tok videos tend to illustrate that all people encounter the exact same issues in life as everyone else — just in their own unique ways. It’s the uniqueness of circumstance, not action, that makes the platform so riveting to many.

In one video, Taylor and Amanda dress up in flashy, almost cartoonish outfits with cowgirl boots covered in fringe and sparkles. The joke is that the group is headed to the rodeo, and that the boys will be embarrassed to be seen with them. Men and women clashing over life’s little decisions is the common situation we all face; the Tac House showing that situation in a specifically “country glam” lens is what has made them social media stars.

Toss in a little country music and a lot of Dolly Parton-style makeup and you have a formula for success.

The ladies of the Tac House want to flip the buckle bunny moniker in their favor

And like it or not, a big part of finding success on social media is tied to the backlash that comes with owning a lifestyle that others find tacky or ridiculous. Attention (good or bad) means engagement, and engagement also means success. The Tac House observed early that many of their commenters on Tik Tok tried to belittle the group for one reason or another. Some trolls call the girls “buckle bunnies,” a derogatory term for girls who try to attract cowboys by any means necesary.

“Taylor did her best to try to change the perspective on the term,” the Tac House said. “Where people try to use it to belittle or degrade women in the industry, we then use it as a compliment. Yes, we dress cute and work hard as buckle bunnies.”

Members of the Tac House don’t think they’re acting outrageously — they see themselves as authentic country folks just looking to have a good time.

“We decide to stay true to ourselves, and work every day to put a smile on our followers’ faces. [We know] for every one person that is hating on us, there is equally another that we have made a positive impact on, and helped influence their life in a good way.”