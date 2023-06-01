Every CONFIRMED ‘Yellowstone’ TV show coming our way

Despite rumors, the next few years of Yellowstone shows are mapped out. Here’s which confirmed shows we’ll see in the franchise next.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Yellowstone, to say the least. Sadly, this is bringing the flagship series to an end, but plenty of spinoffs and a “direct sequel” will continue the Dutton legacy.

Below, you’ll find only the upcoming shows in the Yellowstone franchise that have been confirmed and greenlit by Paramount. Then, we’ll get into the rumored shows that have been mentioned by studio execs and franchise creator Taylor Sheridan.

CONFIRMED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part Two

Per Paramount to Outsider at the beginning of May, Yellowstone will come to a close with the second half of Season 5, or 5b, in November 2023.

This will be Season 5’s second half, a shorter run that will end John Dutton’s story. Initially, Season 5 was announced at 14 episodes long. The first half, or 5a, finished on New Year’s Day 2023 after 8 episodes. Then, a mid-season break was announced without a premiere date for 5b. We now know this is because the scrips were never finished, and none of the cast has seen any material for the remaining 6 episodes.

So now, sticking to the original episode count means we only have 6 episodes of Yellowstone left in a short, final season.

CONFIRMED: ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Series

While Yellowstone is officially ending with Season 5, a direct sequel from Taylor Sheridan will replace it.

In Paramount’s update sent to Outsider earlier this year, the studio “announced a new, untitled Yellowstone sequel from creator Taylor Sheridan – a further expansion of the Yellowstone universe.”

The Yellowstone sequel “has been greenlit straight-to series. The cast will be announced shortly.”

Moreover, “The new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+ following the epic, final cycle of Yellowstone – television’s #1 hit series.”

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” offers David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios and longtime production partner to Sheridan.

This sequel is believed to star Matthew McConaughey, per studio exec comments. The cast has yet to be officially announced, however.

For a complete breakdown of what we knw about this show so far, see our Yellowstone Sequel Greenlit coverage.

CONFIRMED: ‘1923’ Season 2

The celebrated Yellowstone prequel 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season.

The show took to Twitter to announce it’s return in February of 2022. “There are more stories to tell. 1923 will return for a second season,” the announcement read.

In the time since, both Ford and Mirren have confirmed their return for the second season. A start date has not been announced, however.

To catch up on where 1923 left off and how Season 2 will play out, see our ‘1923’ Season 2: Will the Duttons Lose the Yellowstone Ranch? next.

RUMORED: ‘1944’ Prequel Series

Back in February, Tom Prince, executive vice president of production at 101 Studios, described “1944” as a follow-up to 1923:

“Of course, we’ve got 1923, we’ve got the sequel, we’re not letting the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be called ‘1944.’ My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch.” Tom Prince, 101 Studios

Prince and 101 Studios partner with Paramount for Yellowstone and all spinoffs, with franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan a close cohort. In short, Prince is a reliable source, and we’re likely to hear an official announcement on the next prequel series.

For the time being, however, this show remains a rumor and has not been greenlit. But if we see it, it will likely focus on an older, re-cast Spencer Dutton as he fights to hold onto the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch.

While announcing the extension of 1923 to a two-season, 16-episode epic for the first time back in October, Paramount also hinted at not one, but two more Yellowstone spinoffs. Again, nothing is set in stone, but the studio’s announcement hinted that Sheridan is “contemplating” two periods for limited series. Those spinoffs would contain the Dutton family’s struggles to “hang onto the ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.”

So we may, in short, see a 1960’s Yellowstone prequel eventually, as well. Of course, Sheridan has plenty of other non-Dutton properties in the works for Paramount, too. For a full breakdown of these shows, see our Breakdown: The 10+ Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Mastermind Taylor Sheridan Currently Has in the Works.