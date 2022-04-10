Faith Hill Defends Her ‘1883’ Co-Star Sam Elliott After His Apology for ‘The Power of the Dog’ Comments

After The Power of the Dog hit Netflix last month, Marc Maron asked 1883 star Sam Elliott to be a guest on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. During the episode, Maron asked Sam Elliott how he felt about the new western drama. Rather than the even-keeled response you might expect, he launched into a jarringly harsh review of the film. In this year’s Deadline Contenders, 1883 panel interviewers asked Elliott about the scathing review. Rather than doubling down on the comments of last month, Sam Elliott gave a sincere apology in front of 1883 co-stars Faith Hill and LaMonica Garrett, as well as the entire audience.

The interviewer expressed shock in the 1883 star’s initial review of The Power of the Dog. He called the comments “far afield” from the person he knows Sam Elliott to be. Following Sam Elliott’s heartfelt apology for his comments on the WTF podcast, his 1883 co-star Faith Hill agreed with the interviewer. In her eyes, Sam Elliott’s character is about as good as it gets.

“Sam, on set, anytime…if he says something to anyone that may have been taken offensively, which, to us, most people would never think it would be offensive…he would always, didn’t matter who it was, go over himself and sit down and apologize. Whatever, stepped on a toe, knocked off a hat, whatever. I’m just saying, the guy has amazing character.”

1883 star LaMonica Garrett chimed in as well, shouting, “We love you, Sam!!” Faith Hill responded to the gesture in kind, exclaiming, “We love Sam!” to cheers and applause from both the Deadline interviewers and the audience.

Sam Elliott apologizes for his controversial comments he previously made about ‘The Power of the Dog’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/XZ86wCAXmL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 10, 2022

