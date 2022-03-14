Four Sixes, 6666 Ranch, or The Sixes: Everything About the Yellowstone Spinoff Based on the Texas Ranch

The unusual name has a story. Whether it’s based more in fiction than fact is beside the point. The legend of the Four Sixes in West Texas is likely what drew “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan to purchase the 266,000-acre ranch for his spinoff “6666.”

The Four Sixes: Folklore and Facts

At the turn of the century in 1900, Samuel “Burk” Burnett already had years of experience working on a ranch. Growing up in West Texas, the young cowboy followed in his family’s footsteps learning to rope and drive cattle. One evening he was unwinding the way all Sheridan’s Bunkhouse Boys do – drinking a beer and playing a hand of poker. Only there were some major stakes in this poker game. There was an entire ranch involved. And as unlikely as it seemed, that night was Burnett’s lucky night. Because he won that hand. With a lucky four sixes.

There are, of course, disputes to this story. One is that The Sixes got its name because Burnett purchased a head of cattle in 1870 and branded them with 6666 and that’s how the property later got its name. But the poker story is a bit more romantic. And it fits in well with the Taylor Sheridan brand.

Since 1900, the 6666 Ranch remained in Burnett’s family for generations. That is, until most recent owner and Burnett’s great-granddaughter Anne Windfohr Marion passed away and the estate went up for sale. Understanding the long and special history of the Four Sixes and being from Texas himself, Sheridan took the opportunity to scoop it up for just under $200 million.

Filming Scenes at the 6666 Ranch

While scenes of “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 have already been filmed at the famous Texas location, we are all anticipating Sheridan’s project “6666.” Knowing the series creator/writer’s style, he’ll stop at nothing to make sure the drama is a poignant reflection of all the ranch represents.

So what do we know about the exclusive Paramount+ series? Let’s get into it.

“6666” is a “Yellowstone” spinoff that will take place on the real Four Sixes ranch. It is still in the early phase of development and there’s no set release date. At least nothing that Sheridan and the team have announced. However, it’s likely that the series will go into production later this year with a late 2022 release or an early 2023 air date.

Rumored Cast and Crew of “6666”

There’s also the matter of a cast. During the most recent chapter of “Yellowstone,” we meet a few characters from The Sixes who may or may not be regulars of the spinoff. We also saw Barry Corbin give Jimmy a pep talk about not sleeping on the ground due to frequent sightings of scorpions and rattlesnakes in the Lone Star state. He played a seasoned cowboy, so it’s possible we could meet him again.

The big casting questions surround Kathryn Kelly (Emily) and Jefferson White (Jimmy). The two met on the Texas ranch and as far as we know, Jimmy is leaving the Yellowstone to pursue work there full time. But once again, Sheridan hasn’t confirmed any of this.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” Jefferson White says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”

A big storyline could also be given to Walker (Ryan Bingham). The soulful Texas cowboy would love to get back to his roots. However, his parole is keeping him in Montana at the moment. Though, we’d personally love to see Ryan Bingham front and center, learning more about Walker’s story and giving us some more Texas country tunes.

The Four Sixes Is the 9th Biggest Ranch in Texas

If you’ve ever tried driving through Texas, it can feel like you’re on a freaky Twilight Zone-esque loop. That’s how big it is. If I left my home now (south of Houston) and attempted to drive to El Paso, it would take me about nine hours to get there. You get the point.

So even though the Four Sixes is a massive 266,000 acres of land, it is not close to being the biggest ranch in Texas. For conceptualization purposes, the “6666” ranch is bigger than Chicago. It’s bigger than San Antonio. Yet on the list of largest ranches, it falls at number nine.

Still, this gives Taylor Sheridan tons of space to film his new series.

Streaming “6666”

Like Taylor Sheridan’s slew of newly announced projects, “6666” will stream exclusively on Paramount+. There won’t be any funky swapping between networks like we ran into with “Yellowstone.”

In a press release for the show, Paramount Network executives said the following:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing…The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

Again, there’s no set release date for the series. However, when it’s announced, we’ll be the first to let you know. Until then, I wouldn’t go betting big pieces of land in a round of poker. Unless you’re feeling extra lucky – then by all means, giddy up!