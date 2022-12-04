Harrison Ford Calls Reuniting With Helen Mirren on ‘1923’ a Pleasure

Two iconic actors in Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are crossing paths and working together in the Taylor Sheridan show 1923. For his part, Ford, who first worked with Mirren 36 years ago, is calling his re-teaming with her a pleasure. They first worked together on a 1986 film titled The Mosquito Coast. But 1923 is a very different animal indeed. It is a Yellowstone prequel series. Ford, 80, talked about working with Mirren, 77, at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday night.

“I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said to PEOPLE and other outlets on Friday night. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.” Turning back the clock to 1986, by that time Ford had done the Star Wars trilogy and two Indiana Jones films. But Mirren thought of herself as a “nobody” at that time. It was 20 years before she picked up an Oscar for The Queen.

Harrison Ford Admired Work Taylor Sheridan Put Into ‘1923’

“When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren said. “I was very intimidated, very intimidated. But also, I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t done a lot. I’d done a lot of theater at that point, I hadn’t done a lot of movies. So I watched him, and he taught me a great deal about film acting that to this day [that] I’m still using.”

When it comes to 1923, they play Jacob and Cara Dutton. They run a family farm in Montana while also navigating the challenges of the early 20th century. They would include pandemics, a historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Ford said on Friday that the project’s formation helped get him into the role. “The writing and the ambition of the piece that’s evident from the scope and scale of it, [drew me to the role,]” Ford said. “And the precision of his language and dialogue, and the character.”

Mirren commended Sheridan on his writing. She called his work “extraordinary.” As many fans know, Sheridan also was in charge of 1883, which has Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. That series follows their story as they travel to Montana. “To be a part of something that is so exciting within the American sort of entertainment world, but also to be a part of something that is investigating American history in this particular way [is great],” Mirren said.