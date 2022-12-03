Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Joke Around With Photographers at ‘1923’ Premiere

1923 stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford were caught by photographers in a candid moment on the red carpet. This new show set in the Yellowstone universe will have Ford playing Jacob and Mirren as Cara. The two will lead their family through another time period full of turmoil, 40 years after the events of 1883. John Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) settled in Montana and started the family ranch in 1883. Of course, Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton III eventually takes over the ranch and leads it into the 21st century.

During the recent red carpet premiere of 1923, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren got in a few jabs at the carpet side photographers. During an exchange shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the pair seem slow to pose for the cameras. The rabid photographers can be heard jokingly complaining that the stars aren’t giving them any attention. “We’re too busy talking,” Ford quips at the photographers. “That’s the problem!”, a cameraman can be heard joking back.

Mirren and Ford share a sly laugh as they stroll into a new standing position. Harrison Ford gestures at their new spot. “Is this okay?!”, the iconic actor exclaimed.

Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren joke with photographers at the premiere of the new #YellowstoneTV series ‘1923’ pic.twitter.com/tQPfbZbSms — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 3, 2022

1923 will be a belated reunion for Helen Mirren and Ford. The pair previously starred together in the 1986 film, The Mosquito Coast. Ford has called his character from 1923 the hard-working “silverback” of the Duttons. “He’s responsible for that branch of the family,” he told Vanity Fair. “These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren elaborate on their characters from ‘1923’

Cara, an Irish immigrant, is just as wise to the ways of the world as Mirren’s character. Together, the fearless pair are unafraid to stand up for what they want. “You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it — in other words, a leader,” Mirren explained to Vanity Fair. “That’s what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves.”

According to Ford, the long-time married couple met by audiences in the series have their lives fully consumed by each other. “There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family,” he explained. “It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”

If breaking a few rules is what it takes, then so be it.”The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment,” Ford explained. “It’s not just the physical life that’s hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom, and the opportunities that they’ve enjoyed, is a big part of the story. The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history.”

1923 will be available on Paramount+ starting Dec. 18.