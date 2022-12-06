Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Didn’t Talk to Kevin Costner Before Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’

On December 18, Harrison Ford will officially become part of the Yellowstone universe, as the highly anticipated prequel, 1923, will air on Paramount Plus at last. Over the course of the last several months, Ford has rubbed elbows with series creator Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone producer David Glasser, and the rest of the star-studded cast of 1923.

Harrison Ford has yet, however, to form connections with the entire Dutton clan, including Yellowstone‘s leading man, Kevin Costner. But the Indiana Jones star isn’t giving Costner the cold shoulder. Instead, he says they simply have yet to cross paths.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” Harrison told E! News. “But I’m on my own path. We haven’t had a chance to catch up, but I’m looking forward to it.”

As for why he decided to hitch his wagon to the Yellowstone universe, the answer is simple: Taylor Sheridan’s impeccable writing. “I wanted to do it because I like the writing,” he said. “I thought it was an incredibly ambitious and vigorous character to play and it seemed like a good idea.”

Poor Kevin Costner has yet to meet any of his new family members, it seems, as Helen Mirren admitted she hasn’t encountered the real-life John Dutton either. “No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually,” Mirren said. “I don’t know him! Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

‘1923’ Stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Gush Over Working Together Again

Though 1923 might be the first time Yellowstone’s younger fans can remember Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren working together, it’s actually the second! In 1986, the iconic pair played husband and wife in The Mosquito Coast.

At that point, Harrison Ford had already found immense success in his career. Though he was only 44 at the time, he was already a legend of cinema, having starred in both the Star Wars franchise and the first two Indiana Jones films.

Meanwhile, the career of now-celebrated actress Helen Mirren largely consisted of TV movies and theater. As such, she recalls their first days on set as nothing short of nerve-wracking. “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody,” Mirren told Variety. “So I was very intimidated.”

“I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t done a lot,” she continued. “I had done a lot of theater at that point, [but] I hadn’t done a lot of movies. So I watched him and he taught me a great deal about film acting that, to this day, I’m still using.”

Hopefully, those butterflies are far behind Helen Mirren, especially because Harrison Ford holds a great deal of respect for her as well. “I admired her work and her person then, and I hold the same degree of admiration for her,” Ford said about Mirren. “She’s just a lovely person, so it’s been both a professional pleasure and also a personal pleasure to be able to work with her again.”