Harrison Ford Speaks Out About His Admiration for ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner

1923 star Harrison Ford opened up about researching the role of Jacob Dutton, and just how much Yellowstone he watched prior to shooting. The iconic actor also revealed that the script for 1923 came to his attention while he working on another tv show.

“It’s a series called Shrinking,” Ford told The Wrap. “[It’s] a half-hour comedy from the folks that brought Ted Lasso to the screen. Very, very good writing, very funny stuff, and I really enjoyed that. And then I came here. Well, both Helen [Mirren] and I signed up at whatever time without a script and Taylor Sheridan was producing that script while I was making this last television project. We’re both thrilled with the outcome and the characters that were created and the opportunities that those characters presented.”

Ford had caught a bit of the hit series before signing onto 1923. “I had seen some of Yellowstone,” he explained. “I admire what Kevin [Costner is] doing. I’ve always admired him as he’s a wonderful actor and he’s had a fantastic career.”

However, when it came to research, Harrison Ford zeroed in on 1883 rather than Yellowstone. “It was more important for me to spend what time I had watching 1883. I really wanted to be grounded in the experience of the history of a family up to the point,” Ford said. “I didn’t spend that much time watching the most contemporary iteration of the Dutton family.”

Despite starring in a Taylor Sheridan western show, Harrison Ford says he’s no cowboy

Taylor Sheridan famously has many of his actors go through a cowboy BootCamp. Long-time fans of Harrison Ford may believe the rugged star wouldn’t need cowboy training. However, the Indiana Jones star strongly disagrees.

“No. I’m not a real cowboy,” Ford admits. “But I’ve had horses for many years and I’ve lived in Wyoming, where I keep horses. I am familiar. I’ve joined neighbors on cattle drives and brandings and I know a bit about the life. The life now is a bit easier than it was in 1923. There’s been a lot of innovation and technology that has made ranching somewhat easier, but it’s still a tough, dirty job.”

Going into 2023, Harrison Ford is set to have a landmark career surge. This summer, he’s slipping on his famous fedora to play Indiana Jones again. He’s also stepping into the superhero genre by playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883‘s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Finally, he will be appearing in the previously mentioned Apple TV+ series Shrinking.