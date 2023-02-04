Harrison Ford Talks About Retirement After Dropping Huge ‘1923’ News

Despite his age, Harrison Ford remains extremely active in Hollywood. Currently, the 80-year-old actor is starring in Taylor Sheridan’s hit Yellowstone prequel 1923. Simultaneously, he also plays the role of a blue-collar shrink in Apple TV+’s new series, Shrinking. Amid his current projects, however, Ford is talking retirement, in addition to revealing huge 1923 news.

While speaking with TODAY about his long career in acting and his ongoing projects, Harrison Ford revealed that he actually has no plan to retire. To host Savannah Guthrie, he said, “The idea of not working doesn’t make much sense to me. It’s really where I feel most alive.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

That being the case, Harrison Ford won’t even have the option to slow down any time soon. On Friday, Paramount Plus revealed Taylor Sheridan and the network have agreed to move forward with a second season of 1923. And Harrison Ford, known for his role as Jacob Dutton, has already promised that his character will return.

This is especially exciting news as, the last we saw Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton, he was bedridden, possibly on the brink of succumbing to what could have very well been fatal gunshot wounds. Fortunately, however, a preview for 1923‘s midseason premiere reveals Ford’s Jacob Dutton isn’t only back on his feet, but he’s preparing to fight to save the Yellowstone Ranch alongside actress Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton.

Of his role in 1923 and the creator behind the hit series, Harrison Ford said, “Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our time, and I’m having a really good time doing this.”

Harrison Ford Speaks Out About Working Alongside Helen Mirren on ‘1923’

Part of what has drawn audiences to 1923, aside from its connection to Sheridan’s hit Western drama Yellowstone, is its leading cast members. While Harrison Ford is a major draw, Cara Dutton actress Helen Mirren also tends to turn heads. During 1923‘s weeks-long hiatus, Ford spoke out about what it’s been like to work alongside the British-born actress and how her participation in the series influenced his decision to sign on.

“It’s been remarkable to watch her,” Ford said of his 1923 costar. “There’s a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

The Hollywood icon also said that to this day, Helen Mirren is still “sexy.” He reflected on his earlier work with her on the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast, stating, she was “sexy” then and is “still sexy” at 77.

Further, Harrison Ford previously admitted the reason he actually agreed to partake in 1923‘s production is that he already thought Helen Mirren had signed on.

He said, “I thought I signed on because she had already signed on. Our memories are a little different, but I thought she was locked in, and that was one of the attractions for me.”