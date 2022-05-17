Harrison Ford to Star in ‘1932,’ Taylor Sheridan’s Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series on Paramount+

BREAKING: Paramount has announced Harrison Ford as the lead for their next Yellowstone prequel from Taylor Sheridan, 1932.

May 17, 2022 – Get ready, Yellowstone fans. Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated next installment of the Yellowstone origin story, announced as 1932 (working title). Academy Award winner Helen Mirren will co-star alongside Ford.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, this second prequel follows the record breaking performance of 1883. The he most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally, 1883 was Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the same powerhouse lineup behind 1932.

Harrison Ford should begin filming for the series soon, with 1932 debuting on Paramount+ in December. Known for numerous iconic roles, Ford needs no further introduction. He is sure, however, to bring ample, further gravitas to the Yellowstone Universe following Kevin Costner and 1883‘s Sam Elliott.

Plot Details For Harrison Ford-Led Yellowstone’ Spinoff, ‘1932’

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount announces.

Although unconfirmed, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren should portray the next generation of Duttons. Their new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount Network and Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 includes MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Upcoming series LIONESS, TULSA KING, 1883: THE BASS REEVES STORY and LAND MAN are to follow.

1883‘s success on Paramount+ also saw Sheridan receive a Writers Guild of America Awards nomination for the pilot. On Paramount Network, Yellowstone had a record-breaking season four run. it would attract an average of 11 million total viewers. It also recently garnered its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards® and Producers Guild Awards® nominations.

1932 (working title), starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan. EPs John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson also return.