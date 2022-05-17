Helen Mirren Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ Alongside Harrison Ford

What a starring cast for this second Yellowstone prequel! Helen Mirren, the British superstar, is joining the 1932 cast alongside Harrison Ford.

Mirren’s trophy shelf features statuettes from the Academy Awards, Emmys and Tonys. She is acting royalty.

Paramount+, the network that will produce 1932, announced the casting of both Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford on Tuesday, filling in a few details for the Yellowstone prequel and the next chapter after 1883. The casting news was stunning, given that the project is a streaming series for television and not a high-dollar movie set. But then again, Taylor Sheridan, who created the Yellowstone franchise, has never had a problem casting big-name Hollywood types. After all, Kevin Costner, as John Dutton, is the franchise centerpiece.

We’re still not sure who Mirren and Ford will play. It’s likely they’ll be Duttons on a family tree that included James and Margaret and extends through Tate. Paramount+ didn’t reveal many details. But the CBS-owned streamer issued a statement when making the casting announcement.

“The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family,” the network said. “And explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

It’s not even clear if this Yellowstone prequel will keep the 1932 name. It may just be a working title. Mirren is 76 and likely will turn 77 while she’s filming 1932. Ford will be 80 in July. Production is expected to start soon since Paramount+ is set to put the show on air just before Christmas. It’s following a similar timetable as 1883.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1932, the second Yellowstone prequel. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were the mainstays in 1883. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios)

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford in 1932 Seems Logical After Mass Success of 1883

The first prequel starred country stars and real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill along with Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott. Plus, superstar Tom Hanks stopped by for a cameo, playing a Civil War general. Billy Bob Thornton, another Academy Award winner, also portrayed a sheriff in the series that saw the Duttons move from Texas to Montana.

The premiere for 1883 drew almost 5 million viewers on its first available day of viewing on Paramount+. It was the most-watched series premiere on cable in six years. Meanwhile, Yellowstone, which finished season four, attracted a record-breaking 11 million total viewers on Paramount Network.

Sheridan, who is juggling nine projects, can pull in big names with his new series. He landed Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner for Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered last year.

Meanwhile, Thornton is back for Land Man. David Oyelowo, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, stars in Bass Reeves. He plays the first Black U.S. Marshal to work west of the Mississippi. And then there’s Sylvester Stallone, the Rocky icon who will portray an exiled mobster on Tulsa King.

But no doubt, having Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in 1932 is the ultimate casting marquee.