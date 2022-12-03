Helen Mirren Reveals How ‘There’s Nothing Else’ Like Joining the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Helen Mirren has starred in so many amazing films over her career and won many an award for her performances, yet she says that nothing beats joining the “Yellowstone” Universe.

Mirren recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the “1923” premiere. The show officially airs on Paramount Network on Dec. 18, but the first screening occurred on Friday, Dec. 2 for the cast and invited guests. Taylor Sheridan, as usual, was not in attendance, and 101 Studios CEO David Glasser confirmed that he’s completely “in that zone” writing his next project.

Helen Mirren, meanwhile, shared that she’s happy to be part of the “Yellowstone” franchise. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter asked the cast and crew about their experiences working with Taylor Sheridan on “1923,” and each had only positive things to say.

“He’s fabulously hands-off,” Helen Mirren said of Taylor Sheridan. “He presents the script, and it’s so extraordinary that you don’t want to change a word. You want to do it exactly as it’s written because it’s written with incredible precision but without being labored. To be able to be a part of a franchise in a world that is so singular on American television is very exciting. There’s nothing else quite like it.”

Helen Mirren, Other ‘1923’ Cast Members On Working with Taylor Sheridan and Joining the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

The other cast members had similar experiences. “Taylor’s reputation precedes him,” said actress Marley Shelton. “He’s such a talented and brilliant writer, director, and producer, and what he’s created with these characters in this world is so expansive and epic.”

“Because [Taylor Sheridan is] an actor, he’s really empathetic to actors,” said Brian Geraghty. “He is this tough cowboy, but underneath all of that, he really empathizes. I think he casts really well, and he does not care what you have done, for the most part. He casts the people who are right for the role. When you show up to work, everyone raises the bar. He creates that, and it starts from him, but he also is very welcoming and gives you the tools you need to get there.”

Costume designer Janie Bryant, who worked on “1883,” also had immense praise for Sheridan. Bryant shared that Sheridan texted her to “get the band back together” when asking her to work on “1923.” She thought “that was so cute that he texted that, and of course, I said yes.”

She continued, “He really has an incredible gift for understanding and knowing great talent. He also has a great point of view. Taylor is a great writer. He creates amazing characters, and because he is such a great leader, that becomes inspirational for all the department heads and actors. He also has a very specific point of view and allows us to collaborate and create with him as well, which is so amazing. It’s the best kind of relationship to have. It’s a great family to be a part of.”