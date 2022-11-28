Here’s How Beth Dutton Gets Out of Jail in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

As Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 begins, we catch up with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) who is, in fact, still in jail. And it’s one hell of a rollercoaster from there.

As the Dutton daughter awaits her sentencing in a county cell, her “one phone call” finally shows up. It is, of course, none other than dear ol’ adopted brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Jamie was, remember, the Dutton family attorney after all. Now, he’s the Montana Attoney General, however. And this creates a problem for Beth.

As such, Jamie has no advice for his sister other than to “sit and hope.” This is a “county affair,” he explains to her, and not a state case under his jurisdiction. In short: Beth has really done it for herself this time.

But Beth still holds the ultimate blackmail over her brother. Somewhere on her phone rest the photos of Jamie dumping the body of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) at the Train Station. So she advises her adopted brother to sit on the steps of the court until he can do something helpful. And given said blackmail, he begrudgingly complies.

This is where Yellowstone Season 5 offers up some of Jamie at his best.

Jamie Works the Law to Legally Free Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

As for what’s at stake, Beth is facing aggravated assault charges. That is, she is until Jamie comes through for the family.

In Episode 4, “Horses in Heaven,” Jamie steps up to the plate in a way we haven’t seen in years. Within, he works his extensive knowledge of the law by explaining the true situation – thoroughly – to the wildly drunk woman who approached Beth in that epic Episode 3 bar brawl.

For the curious, her name is Hailey Brewer (played by Ashley Platz), and she is still wildly pissed off as she stomps into the county courthouse.

Ashley Platz as Hailey Brewer in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

Alongside her county-appointed lawyer, Jamie explains to Hailey that she was, in fact, the instigating party. As she is the one to have approached Beth with verbal threats (which Jamie reads out to her from the police report), Beth could also charge her with assault.

Verbal assault is also full-on assault by law, Jamie explains. And Hailey as the instigator, means she would be opening herself up to sentencing and prison time if she chooses to press charges against Beth Dutton in court.

This, too, is coupled with Hailey’s inability to file “self defense” from a bar fight. She was also under the influence of alcohol, which Jamie explains nullifies any chance of such self defense charges. Moreover, Hailey is from out of state (California, of course), making her a “flight risk” for the Montana county.

In the end, Hailey has no choice but to pack up and go home – or submit herself to possible jail-time, too. She’s infuriated that Beth will “get off free,” but this isn’t the case. Beth will be charged with disorderly conduct regardless, something that makes Jamie smile.

‘Now I have to pick up trash on the highway in my free time’

Yellowstone Season 5. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Now I have to pick up trash on the highway in my free time,” Beth scowls at Jamie.

But hey, at least she’ll do so as a woman walking free from time in a prison cell for aggravated assault.

We’ll have plenty more from Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 as it airs exclusively on Paramount Network.