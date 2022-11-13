Here’s Where ‘Yellowstone’ Is Filming This Week, Hint It’s Nowhere Near Montana

As fans eagerly await tonight’s premiere of Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” we’ve also got the low down on what’s happening behind the scenes. According to reports, the Dutton clan is saddling up and heading down south for filming. Where, may you ask? As it turns out, the cast and crew are trading the harsh weather of Montana for some Texas sun.

Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Paramount drama is filming a scene at the city’s downtown square this Tuesday. Venus, Texas, is just south of Dallas.

Recently, the town’s Mayor, James Burgess, posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that the hit show was heading to his neck of the woods.

The location is also significant, considering Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator is from North Texas.

In the past, “Yellowstone” filmed several scenes at the Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas, and horses from North Texas have also appeared on the show.

In addition, Burgess told outlets this is not the first big show that has chosen Venus as their shoot location. Other projects which used the town for filming include shows and films like “Walker Texas Ranger,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Trip to Bountiful,” and “Born on the 4th of July.”

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET, so it’s unclear if production is filming a scene unexpectedly or re-shooting a scene.

While Burgess didn’t provide the details on that, he did say Paramount notified the city that it was scouting the city as a possible filming location. Later, the production company told city officials they chose them.

He also said they chose to film at the town’s historic town square because it closely resembled a Montana town.

Mayor theorizes John Dutton could be in Texas town this week for ‘Yellowstone’ filming

“The buildings really add to the square and are historic,” Burgess said. “Everyone is really excited; Yellowstone is very popular right now. I’m a huge fan.”

As fans get ready for Season 5, rumors have swirled that Kevin Costner’s character ‘John Dutton’ was elected Governor of Montana.

According to Burgess, this rumor could come to fruition, seeing as the set in Texas features a podium, a stage, a crowd of about 150 extras, and a speech. As a result, Costner could likely be in the Lone Star State come Tuesday. For Burgess, he can’t wait to see what happens.

“I’m a big Kevin Costner fan, all of his movies,” Burgess revealed.

In addition, several storefronts in the downtown area have already been changed for filming. Currently, two businesses, including a Mexican restaurant, have changed their names to appear as if they were in Montana.

The mayor also said Paramount was looking for 150 extras for the scene who lived in the area and that at least 500 have signed up. He also expects many die-hard “Yellowstone” fans to come to Venus to see the filming go down.

“I’m just wondering where everyone is going to park,” Burgess said. Venus has a population of less than 5,000.