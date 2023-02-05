Here’s Why ‘1923’s Captain Lucca Looks So Familiar

1923 Season 1, Episode 5 introduces us to Captain Lucca, a charismatic but ailing old sailor played by one of Hollywood’s most successful character actors. Here’s where you’ve seen him before.

With over 150 film, television, and media credits to his name, Peter Stormare has had one of the most fruitful acting careers out there. And if that name doesn’t ring an immediate bell, his face and that raspy, versatile voice certainly will.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Best known for 90s mega-hits like Fargo and Armageddon, Stormare is a Swedish actor born to Arbrå, Gävleborgs län, Sweden. His career began at the Royal National Theatre of Sweden, where his career continues to this day. In 1993, he would make the move to New York, appearing in English stage productions. A bountiful Hollywood career would follow, resulting in his family planting roots in Los Angeles.

Steve Buscemi And Peter Stormare in a scene from the film ‘Fargo’, 1996. (Photo by Gramercy Pictures/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves fans should also be Peter Stormare fans, as the actor starred alongside the icon in Constantine and, more recently, John Wick 2. Personally, Stormare would jump to the top of my personal favorite character actors after his turn in The Big Lebowski, where his Uli Kunkel a.k.a ‘Karl Hungus’ dominated every scene he was in. And this is truly the tip of the iceberg for the actor as his whopping IMDB resume shows.

Some of Peter Stormare’s most iconic roles include:

John Abruzzi in Prison Break

Gaear Grimsrud (Kidnapper) in Fargo

Uli Kunkel a.k.a ‘Karl Hungus in The Big Lebowski

Russian Cosmonaut Lev Andropov in Armageddon

Dieter Stark, a.k.a. guy who gets eaten by tiny dinosaurs in The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Arach Jalaal in Destiny video game series

‘1923’ Introduces ‘Yellowstone’ Audiences to Stromare’s Captain Lucca

In 1923 Season 1, Episode 5, we meet an “old man” who needs deckhands. This crusty old sailor is Captain Lucca, who recognizes Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) as a hunter right away, also spotting his mustard gas scars from WWI. The two understand each other immediately, and an episode allowing Peter Stromare to flex his full range ensues.

Peter Stormare as Lucca of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Mr. Hunter, tomorrow we make a sailor out of you,” Lucca tells Spencer before their journey together begins.

Throughout, Lucca suffers from a horrible bloody cough as he chain smokes rolled cigarettes. He’s dying. And as Spencer and Alexandra depart Africa alongside, they behold (in horror) Lucca’s vessel that will begin their adventure towards America… A Tugboat. A rusty, tiny, ailing tugboat.

While at sea, Stormare’s time-worn, raspy Lucca gives multiple chaotic lessons on nautical life, including how to pilot a tugboat while 20 miles offshore to avoid pirates, and how tricky the “fox” of an ocean is.

Sadly, Captain Lucca is not long for this world. For more on how his story ends, see our in-depth coverage of the episode next.

1923 returns February 12 for Episode 6 exclusively on Paramount Plus.