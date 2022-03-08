How ‘1883’ Finale Death Mirrored ‘Yellowstone’ Pilot

There are many nods and hints to “Yellowstone” in “1883,” and we’ve just learned of another one involving two prominent deaths from both shows.

Possibly considered the most tragic “1883” death, Elsa Dutton dies, and her father James takes her to Paradise Valley to rest. That’s the eventual site of the Dutton Ranch from “Yellowstone,” so there’s one nod right there. But, it’s the nature of James’ reaction to his daughter’s death that calls to mind another death from “Yellowstone.”

The “1883” finale, “This is Not Your Heaven,” featured James Dutton holding his daughter’s lifeless body under a tree in Paradise Valley. In the “Yellowstone” season one premiere, John Dutton does the same thing with his son, Lee, when he dies. The premiere, titled “Daybreak,” featured a shootout between the Dutton Ranch and the Broken Rock Reservation. John’s son Lee was fatally wounded in the fight. John took him to a spot under a tree in Paradise Valley to hold his dead son before burying him.

I like to think that Elsa and Lee are buried somewhere close in the family gravesite. Their father’s each had a quiet moment of grief with them before burial; that may have connected them somehow, more than just through name and blood. The Duttons are a strong family, the men especially stoic, but James and John each let their guards drop in order to grieve for their children. They showed vulnerability, something they usually don’t allow themselves to feel. Understandable, when you’re cradling your dead child.

This “1883” death mirrors the “Yellowstone” death in a beautiful way; even though two young adults have had their lives tragically cut short, their deaths spiritually link their fathers. It’s like John knew that was a good place to say goodbye to his son.

‘Yellowstone’: Dutton Family Tree Finally Confirmed

There has been a lot of confusion surrounding the Dutton family tree in the past, but a segment called “Yellowstone: Origins” on the “Yellowstone” season 4 Blu-Ray edition has cleared up some things.

In an interview with Tim McGraw on the DVD segment, the “1883” star confirmed that he is John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather. “I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather,” McGraw said. “Our family is the first to discover Yellowstone and settle it. And in doing that, we are the first to really defend it and fight people off, and try to establish it and then survive.”

He talks more about the Dutton family and his character’s role in establishing the family’s ranch. “[James Dutton’s] the patriarch of the family. He’s the guy that had the balls, I guess, to set out and take his family across the country and head up to Montana. And sorta settle this unknown land, this untamed land up there, and turn it into something. I think that he’s a principled man. And I think that sometimes survival and honor cross paths, and you have to make a choice.”