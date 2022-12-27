How Taylor Sheridan Made ‘1923’ to Fix a Major Problem With ‘1883’

Taylor Sheridan struck TV gold with the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Audiences everywhere fell in love with the star-studded cast of characters. Then, by the time the single season came to an end, nearly everyone was dead. Elsa Dutton who was arguably the series’ main character passed away in the final moments of the finale. For fans, this was an emotional punch in the gut. It’s also what spurred Sheridan to create 1923.

While fans of 1883 hailed it as a masterpiece, the heads of Paramount had one major issue with it. Taylor Sheridan told Deadline about it in a recent interview. “The story I heard is Bob Bakish watched it and said, ‘Wait a minute, she dies! They all die? What do we do in season two?’ I said, there is no season two. They’re like there better be a f**king season two because we already picked it up. I’m sitting here going, guys, everyone is dead,” Sheridan explained. So, to make up for the second season of 1883 that would never come, Sheridan developed 1923.

Taylor Sheridan on Developing 1923

During the interview, Sheridan talked about what made him develop 1923. “They wanted to have a meeting about how Sam Elliott survived his suicide,” he recalled. “By the very nature of the term, it’s not something survivable, and who would want to see that? So, I said I’ll come up with another peek into the window and I sat there and tried to look at it.”

Looking through that window led Taylor Sheridan to some intensive historical research. “I studied Montana’s history and the history of the world. COVID was ending, which is a very similar thing to World War I, because after World War I ended, about half a year later, the Spanish Flu arrived and it killed 100 times what COVID-19 did.”

“Montana interestingly had a depressing about a decade before the [Great] depression because it was such a cattle economy,” Sheridan said. These historical pressures showed him where he should pick up the story of the early Dutton family. This turmoil is at the center of 1923.

Taylor Sheridan went on to say that 1923 is like a cloudy mirror image of today’s world. “There’s a real romanticism to that era, the ‘20s, that permeated every portion of existence. Even though if you look at the ‘20s it’s not dissimilar from the political culture we’re in right now. You had the rise of the caucus movement in the United States, you had a real questioning of a capitalistic society. You had a war taking place inside the United States, and it was taking place throughout Europe and Eastern Europe and obviously in Russia where that war was lost or won depending on your point of view, and all of these things were playing out in Montana when there we 80 thousand people.”