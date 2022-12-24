How To Watch ‘1923’: Where, When to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

From where to when, Outsider has you covered on how to watch Yellowstone‘s newest prequel, 1923, when new episodes hit each Sunday.

While fans were treated to a special simulcast airing of 1923‘s premiere on Paramount Network, the prequel series will continue to air on that cable channel. This, like much of the Yellowstone series’ availability, continues to confuse viewers as we juggle dozens of streaming services, online cable packages, and so on.

Thankfully, watching 1923 is straightforward once you know where to find it. Below, we’ve got all the details you need to watch 1923, including the episode schedule for Season 1. Let’s get to it!

‘1923’ Streams Exclusively on Paramount Plus

As stated, Paramount Network will not be airing any further episodes of 1923. Instead, it is Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount Plus, that airs the show – and only Paramount Plus.

Currently, Paramount Plus offers two subscription services:

Paramount Plus ESSENTIAL

Price: $4.99/month after trial

1 WEEK FREE for signing up

Tens of thousands of episodes & movies

NFL on CBS live

Top soccer like Champions League live

Limited ads

24/7 live news with CBS News

Paramount Plus PREMIUM

Price: $9.99/month after trial

1 WEEK FREE for signing up

Tens of thousands of episodes & movies

NFL on CBS live

Top soccer plus even MORE live sports

No ads except live TV & a few shows

24/7 live news with CBS News

Your local CBS station live

Download your shows to watch later

To watch on your television, you’ll need a Smart TV that is capable of downloading streaming services like Paramount Plus. One advantage of subscribing to Paramount Plus is you’ll be able to watch all content on your computer, phone, or anywhere you can download apps alongside your television, too.

‘1923’ Season 1 Schedule

In a recent update from Paramount, the studio also revealed that 1923 will take a break from airing new episodes. A “winter break,” in fact, in which “Subsequent episodes will be released weekly exclusively on Paramount+ through Sunday, January 8th, followed by a winter break. 1923 will return with new episodes on Sunday, February 5th.”

This means that the first season of 1923 will also be split in half, much like Yellowstone Season 5. Here is the resulting schedule for new episodes of the prequel series as they’ll stream on Paramount Plus:

Dec. 18: Season 1, Episode 1

Dec. 25: Season 1, Episode 2

Jan. 1: Season 1, Episode 3

Jan. 8: Season 1, Episode 4

Winter Break

Feb. 5: Season 1, Episode 5

Feb. 12: Season 1, Episode 6

Feb. 19: Season 1, Episode 7

Feb. 26: Season 1, Episode 8

Each episode will become available at 12:00 AM Sunday in your time zone.

And that’s it! As always, Outsider will keep you up to date as the series airs. For a recap of the first episode, see our ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 1: Full Recap of Premiere next.