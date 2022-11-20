How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3: When, Where to View on Cable & Streaming

Be sure you know how to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3 with our full breakdown ahead of tonight’s episode.

It’s hard to believe the third episode of Yellowstone Season 5 is here, but that’s where we’re at! The latest episode hits tonight, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 PM ET. Below, we’re detailing how to watch live on traditional cable, how to watch without cable, how to watch on streaming, and more. Let’s get to it!

Breakdown: How & When to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

When: Season 5, Episode 3 airs Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central

Where: Paramount Network (cable channel)

Right off the bat, it’s important to know that you’ll need access to Paramount Network to watch Episode 3 live. There is no other way to watch Season 5 when it airs. This means you need a cable service that provides this channel to watch live when it airs. This is traditional cable by providers like Comcast, etc.

If you prefer internet cable providers, however, that is also an option.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3

You’ll need: Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, or another internet service offering Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package

Cheapest Internet Cable Option to sign up for: Philo ($25 a month)

This is the only other way to watch Episode 3 live without traditional cable

If you don’t have a traditional cable subscription, then it’s time to sign up for an online service’s cable package ahead of Episode 3’s premiere. Everything from YouTubeTV to Sling allows you to stream cable channels from your Smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, you name it.

This option is basically signing up for cable through an internet-based provider, rather than a traditional cable provider like Comcast or AT&T. And it is the only way to watch Episode 3 – or any of Yellowstone‘s new episodes – live when they air without traditional cable, period.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Without Cable

YELLOWSTONE IS NOT AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+ AT ALL

Season 5 is not currently streaming on Peacock, either

Check Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu for episodes after they air

If you don’t have cable through either of the means above, you will need to wait until after the episode airs to view it. Afterward, Episode 3 will become available later Sunday night on Amazon Prime, where you will have to purchase the episode itself – or all of Episode 5 as a bundle.

To make things even more confusing, Yellowstone Season 5 does not stream on Peacock at all while it is airing on Paramount Network. Past seasons are still available on the NBC streamer, but fans with Peacock subscriptions will have to wait weeks or months to stream Season 5, so don’t count on seeing Episode 3 there anytime soon.

But the most infuriating element for fans remains the lack of Yellowstone on Paramount+. The series is not available on Paramount’s streaming service at all, period, and won’t be for a long time (the studio sold the streaming rights to NBC before Paramount+ was even an idea).

That’s it for accessing Episode 3, which hits tonight at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT.