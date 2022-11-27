How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4: When, Where to View on Cable & Streaming

Need to know how to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 tonight? Our full breakdown has you covered ahead of the episode.

The fourth episode of Yellowstone Season 5 is upon us, and it has one of the best titles of the series: “Horses in Heaven.” And it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.

This latest episode airs tonight, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 PM ET. But to make sure you’re all set, we’ve got all the details on how to watch live as it airs on traditional cable, or how to watch Yellowstone without cable or streaming, and more. Let’s get to it!

Breakdown: How & When to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

When: Season 5, Episode 4 airs Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central

Where: Paramount Network (cable channel)

The most important aspect of Yellowstone’s airing is this: you’ll need access to Paramount Network to watch Episode 4 live. There isn’t another way to watch Season 5 when it airs without it.

This means you need a cable service that provides Paramount Network as part of your package to watch live when it airs (this is traditional cable by providers like Comcast, Spectrum etc.). If you prefer internet cable providers, however, that is also an option which we’ll cover below.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4

You’ll need: Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, or another internet service that offers Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package

Cheapest Internet Cable Option to sign up for: Philo ($25 a month)

This is the only other way to watch Episode 3 live without traditional cable

If you do not have traditional cable, it’s time to subscribe to an online service’s cable package. This is the only other way to watch Episode 4 live as it premieres.

Services like YouTubeTV and Sling allow you to stream cable channels from your Smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, or any device, too. Outside of that, this online option is basically signing up for cable through an internet-based provider, rather than a traditional cable provider (Comcast or AT&T, etc.).

The good news is, once you do this, you can watch all of Yellowstone‘s new episodes live when they air.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Without Cable

YELLOWSTONE IS NOT AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+ AT ALL

Season 5 is not currently streaming on Peacock, either

Check Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu for episodes after they air

If you don’t have cable through either of the options above, then we’ve got bad news for you. Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 will not stream on any platform until after the episode airs on cable.

After it airs, Episode 4 will then become available later Sunday night on Amazon Prime, where you will have to purchase the episode itself – or all of Episode 5 as a bundle – separately from any Prime membership. Then you can watch it.

And please be aware: Yellowstone Season 5 does not stream on Paramount+ at all, period. The most infuriating element for fans remains the lack of Yellowstone on Paramount+ in any form other than spinoffs. Yet the series remains unavailable on Paramount’s own streaming service.

Why? The short story is: Paramount sold the streaming rights for Yellowstone to NBC before they ever planned on having a streaming service of their own.

Speaking of NBC’s Peacock, past seasons of Yellowstone are still available on this streamer. Audiences with Peacock subscriptions will have to wait weeks or months to stream Season 5, however. So please don’t count on seeing Episode 4, “Horses in Heaven,” there anytime soon.

That’s it for how to watch Episode 4. Tune in tonight at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT only on Paramount Network to catch the live premiere.