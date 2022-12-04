How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5: When, Where to View on Cable & Streaming

Here’s how to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5 tonight, whether you’re looking to stream it or watch live as it airs. Somehow we’re already five episodes into Yellowstone Season 5. Titled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” tonight’s continuation of the Dutton family drama will not disappoint fans. The streaming availability of the series, however, will continue to.

As always, please be aware that Yellowstone Season 5 does not stream on Paramount+ at all. The series remains unavailable on Paramount’s own streaming service and will for quite some time.

Instead, the latest episode of Yellowstone airs tonight, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on their cable channel, Paramount Network. To make sure you’re set to watch the latest episode, find all the details on how to watch live as it airs on cable, and how to watch Yellowstone without cable or streaming, below.

Breakdown: How & When to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

When: Season 5, Episode 5 airs Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central

Where: Paramount Network (cable channel)

To watch live as it airs tonight, you’ll need access to Paramount Network. There isn’t another way to watch Season 5 when it initially premieres without this cable channel.

To do so, you need a cable service that provides Paramount Network as part of your package (think Comcast, Spectrum etc.). If you prefer internet cable providers, however, that is also an option we cover below.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5

You’ll need: Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, or another internet service that offers Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package

Cheapest Internet Cable Option to sign up for: Philo ($25 a month)

This is the only other way to watch Season 5 live without traditional cable

If you do not have traditional cable, you can subscribe to an online service’s cable package. This is the only other way to watch Episode 4 live as it premieres.

YouTubeTV and Sling are examples, and each allows you to stream cable channels from your Smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, or any device. This online option is essentially signing up for cable through an internet-based provider, rather than a traditional cable provider (Comcast or AT&T, etc.).

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Without Cable

YELLOWSTONE IS NOT AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+ AT ALL

Season 5 is not currently streaming on Peacock, either

Check Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu for episodes after they air

If you don’t want to mess with an expensive cable subscription, then it’s bad news for Yellowstone Season 5. The show does not stream on any platform until after the episode airs on cable. And when it does, you have to pay handsomely for it – and separately from any streaming service.

After it airs on cable, Episode 5 will then become available later Sunday night on Amazon Prime, where you will have to purchase the episode itself – or all of Episode 5 as a bundle – separately from any Prime membership. Then you can watch it.

Why? The short story is: Paramount sold the streaming rights for Yellowstone to NBC before they ever planned on having a streaming service of their own. But even NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will not have Yellowstone Season 5 until weeks or months after the season finishes on cable.

That’s it for how to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5. Tune in tonight at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT only on Paramount Network to catch the live premiere.