How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: When, Where to View on Cable & Streaming

Looking to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6 tonight? Here are the only ways to watch it live and then stream it after.

Firstly, please be aware that Yellowstone Season 5 does not stream on Paramount+ at all. The series remains unavailable on Paramount’s own streaming service and will for quite some time. Instead, the latest episode of Yellowstone airs tonight, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT exclusively on their cable channel, Paramount Network.

To make sure you’re able to watch the latest episode, Outsider has all the details for each method below.

Breakdown: How & When to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6

When: Season 5, Episode 6 airs Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central

Where: Paramount Network (cable channel)

To watch Episode 6 live as it airs, you’ll need access to Paramount Network on cable. There isn’t another place to watch Season 5 while episodes are airing without this cable channel. To watch live, you need a cable service that provides Paramount Network as part of your package (think Comcast, etc.). Internet cable providers are also an option we cover below.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6

You’ll need: Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, Spectrum, or another internet service that offers Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package

Cheapest Internet Cable Option to sign up for: Philo ($25 a month)

This is the only other way to watch Season 5 live

If you do not have traditional cable, you can subscribe to an online service’s cable package. This is the only other way to watch Episode 4 live as it premieres. Sling and Spectrum are examples. Each allows you to stream cable channels from your Smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, or any device. This online option is essentially signing up for cable through an internet-based provider, rather than a traditional cable provider (Comcast or AT&T, etc.).

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6 Without Cable

YELLOWSTONE IS NOT AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+

Season 5 is not currently streaming on Peacock, either

Check Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu for episodes after they air

If you don’t want an expensive cable subscription, then unfortunately we have another round of bad news for Yellowstone fans. Season 5 does not stream on any platform until after the episodes airs on cable. And when it does, you have to pay for the season/episodes separately from any streaming service – and it’s not cheap.

After it airs live on TV, Season 5 episodes become available later Sunday/Monday on Amazon Prime, where you will have to purchase the episode itself – or all of Episode 5 as a bundle – separately from any Prime membership. Then you can watch it. This is also the case for the other platforms listed above.

Why? The short story is: Paramount sold the streaming rights for Yellowstone to NBC before they ever planned on having a streaming service of their own. But even NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will not have Yellowstone Season 5 until weeks or months after the season finishes on cable.

That’s all there is to know in order to watch Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6. Tune in tonight at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT only on Paramount Network to catch the live premiere as Outsider offers full coverage of the episode.