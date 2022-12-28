How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Mid-Season Finale: When, Where to View Episode 8 on Cable & Streaming

Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale hits on New Year’s Day, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch live as it unfolds.

Get ready, Yellowstone fans, as Season 5’s mid-season finale promises to be something special. Officially, this episode will be known as Season 5, Episode 8, “A Knife And No Coin.” For the episode synopsis and details on what’s to come, check out our previous coverage right here. As for how to watch the episode live, we’ve got you covered below.

But first, please be aware that Yellowstone Season 5 does not stream on Paramount+. The series is not available on Paramount’s own streaming service, and there are no plans to make it available there. Instead, you’ll need access to their cable channel, Paramount Network, which we detail in this article.

Breakdown: How & When to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8

When: Season 5, Episode 8 Mid-Season Finale airs Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central

Where: Paramount Network (cable channel)

To watch Episode 8’s mid-season finale live as it airs, you’ll need access to Paramount Network. You’ll need a cable service that provides Paramount Network as part of your package (think Comcast, etc.). Internet cable providers are also an option we cover below.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6

You’ll need: Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, Spectrum, or another internet service that offers Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package

Youtube TV, Philo, Sling, Spectrum, or another internet service that offers Paramount Network as part of their cable channels package Cheapest Internet Cable Option to sign up for: Philo ($25 a month)

This is the only other way to watch Season 5 live

If you don’t have traditional cable, you can subscribe to an online service’s cable package. This is the only other way to watch Episode 8 live as it premieres. Sling and Spectrum are examples of online cable services that provide Paramount Network.

Once you sign up for your choice of service, you can stream cable channels from your Smart TV, phone, computer, tablet, or any device. In short, you’re signing up for cable through an internet-based provider, rather than a traditional cable provider (Comcast or AT&T, etc.). Internet cable and traditional cable are the only ways to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 mid-season finale live as it happens.

If you don’t mind watching after the episode initially airs, see streaming options below.

How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6 Without Cable

YELLOWSTONE IS NOT AVAILABLE ON PARAMOUNT+

Season 5 is not currently streaming on Peacock, either

Check Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu for episodes after they air

If you’re not interested in an expensive cable subscription for a single show, then you’ll have to wait until after the mid-season finale’s air time to watch. Season 5 does not stream on any platform until after the episodes air on cable.

You can, however, pay for Season 5 episodes separately from any streaming service. It’s not cheap if you plan on watching all of Yellowstone, but purchasing Episode 8 individually is certainly cheaper than a cable subscription.

To do so, Season 5 episodes become available later Sunday/Monday on Amazon Prime, where you will have to purchase Episode 8 itself – or all of Episode 5 as a bundle – separately from any Prime membership. Then you can watch it. This is also the case for the other platforms listed above.

As for why this is the case, Paramount sold the streaming rights for Yellowstone to NBC before they ever planned on having a streaming service of their own. But even NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will not have Yellowstone Season 5 until weeks or months after the season finishes on cable.

That’s all there is to know in order to watch Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale. Tune in Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT only on Paramount Network. And as always, Outsider will offer full coverage of the episode, so stay tuned!