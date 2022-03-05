Is ‘1883’ Airing a New Episode This Weekend?

The weekend is upon us and sans “Yellowstone,” you may be wondering, ‘ Is there a new ‘1883’ episode this Sunday?’ Sadly, my fellow Taylor Sheridan fans, there is not.

Last week, we saw the 10th and penultimate episode of “1883.” It concluded with a poignant and bittersweet message about life on the frontier. We lost some of our favorite characters. We saw some of our favorites end up happily in Oregon. But unfortunately, this Sunday, when you’re looking for something to fulfill that cowboy inside you, you’re going to come up a bit short.

And while Paramount announced that there would be more episodes of “1883,” we assume that “1932” will be Sheridan’s answer to the follow up of his Western drama.

“With “Yellowstone,” I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family had come from. And with “1932,” I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we’ve met in “1883” now attempting to raise another generation of Dutton children. And it comes at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan remarks in a previous interview with Paramount.

We are certainly looking forward to that series and the next chapter of the Duttons’ story. But if you’re anything like me, you’re just not ready to let go of James, Margaret, Elsa, Thomas or Shea. The characters found a way to embed themselves into our hearts and minds with 10 one-hour episodes over the last several weeks.

And we’re not the only ones. When filming the conclusion on “1883,” actor Tim McGraw said he found it difficult not to get too emotional with the conclusion of the storyline.

“1883” Actor Discusses Emotional Ending to Series

When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying,” says McGraw.

He continues, adding, “I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. And It just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard for to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense.”

The “1883” actor goes on to share:

“The hardest part for us, I think, was to not be emotional too early. Both of our characters are really strong people and wanted to be strong for our family. So that was the hardest thing for us, because we do have daughters and because Isabella, when we first walked on set and saw her, we said, “My gosh, she looks she could be one of our daughters.”