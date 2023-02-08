Is ‘1944’ Happening? What We Know About Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

1923 is officially getting two seasons, but what’s next for the Duttons? A Paramount Network Exec says 1944 will be Yellowstone‘s next prequel.

As the Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, Paramount Network officials held a community thank-you event at Hamilton, Montana’s City Hall. The well-known economic benefits Yellowstone brings the state were touted at length. But it was the haphazard announcement of a “1944” to be filmed in the Bitterroot Valley that’s shocking fans.

As local Ravalli Republic reports, Tom Prince, executive vice president of production at 101 Studios, described “1944” as a follow-up to 1923, which will continue filming in Butte for a Season 2 this year.

Prince and 101 Studios partner with Paramount for Yellowstone and all spinoffs, with franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan a close cohort. In short, Prince is a reliable source, and we’re likely to hear an official announcement on the next prequel series soon. In his words:

“Of course, we’ve got 1923, we’ve got the sequel, we’re not letting the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be called ‘1944.’ My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch.” Tom Prince, 101 Studios

Sheridan fans following his career closely, however, won’t find nearly as much surprise in this slip.

How ‘1944’ Could Shape the Future of the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise

While announcing the extension of 1923 to a two-season, 16-episode epic for the first time back in October, Paramount hinted at not one, but two more Yellowstone spinoffs. Nothing is set in stone, but the studio’s announcement hinted that Sheridan is “contemplating” two periods for limited series. And they would contain the Dutton family’s struggles to “hang onto the ranch in the 1940s and the 1960s.”

Naturally, a 1940s-based Yellowstone prequel would come first. And with 1923‘s second season likely to wrap up before mid 2024, Sheridan & Co. would be eyeing their next Dutton project already. We’ve heard as much, after all.

But what would a 1944 series look like? It’s only a 20-year jump from 1923, which was itself a sequel to 1883; the first Yellowstone Origin Story spinoff and prequel. But foregoing another 40-year time jump in order to tell the story of the Duttons during WWII is, in all likelihood, entirely too enticing for Sheridan to pass up. And as brilliantly as his handling of Spencer Dutton’s WWI roots has been throughout 1923, this is a blessing for audiences.

In kind, a 1944 would tell the story of the Duttons and their Yellowstone Ranch in the year(s) prior to World War II’s end. 101’s Price tells us as much by ensuring that the iconic ranch (Chief Joseph Ranch in reality) would need to be a part of this prequel.

Elsa Dutton’s ‘1923’ Narration Pinpoints Spencer as 20th Century Dutton Leader

Beginning in Sep. 1, 1939 and formally ending on Sep. 2, 1945 with Japan’s surrender, WWII shaped the lives of every American during that time period. The Duttons of 1944 would be no exception. And as Elsa Dutton’s narration in 1923’s premiere episode tells us, it’s Spencer Dutton who would carry the fate of his family throughout the century:

“My father had three children. Only one would live to see their own children grow. Only one would carry the fate of this family through the Depression, and every other hell the twentieth century hurled at them. Elsa Dutton Narration, 1923 Season 1, Episode 1

We’re sure to meet more Duttons along the way, however. Chiefly, audiences are anticipating Spencer and Alexandra’s offspring to factor into 1923. And we’ve just learned in Episode 5 that Elizabeth, soon-to-be-wife to Jack Dutton, is pregnant.

Whether or not Elizabeth and Jack’s baby will become the next generation of Dutton leaders remains to be seen. The same is true of whether or not Spencer and Alexandra have children at all. Whatever comes to be, we’re sure to learn much more about that upcoming generation of Duttons in the sequel to 1923. Or, the next Yellowstone prequel, rather.

Of course, all of this could change at any moment. Right up until it was changed to 1923, that prequel was touted as “1932”. Everything from studio graphics to interviews praised “1932” as the next big thing only to have Sheridan re-write his scripts. But with the 40s housing WWII, something tells me Sheridan will be sticking to this decade for his next spinoff. Though, don’t be surprised if that title changes to 1943 or 1945.

