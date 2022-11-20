Jennifer Lawrence Has an Awesome Story About ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan

Just when you thought the Yellowstone universe couldn’t get any bigger, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence actually has a connection to the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. Apparently, he was one of her acting coaches back in the day before she became an Oscar winner.

While speaking with Deadline, the Silver Linings Playbook star recalled one acting coach that returned her money because she was already overflowing with talent and ability. He said that there was nothing that he could teach her. At the time, Lawrence didn’t realize who her coach was.

Lawrence and Deadline made the connection to Sheridan during a film panel in Los Angeles just this week. “I remember going to see someone and him telling my mom, ‘Here’s your money back. Just don’t put her in any acting lessons whatever you do,’” Lawrence said.

Needless to say, both Sheridan and Lawrence have moved on to bigger and better things. Lawrence is arguably the most in-demand actress in Hollywood, and Sheridan is on a legendary hot streak with projects like Yellowstone (and its spinoffs), Hell or High Water, and Sicario.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Is as Popular as Ever as Show Kicks Off Fifth Season

Sheridan’s insanely popular neo-western just started up its fifth season last Sunday (Nov. 13). And, the recently revealed ratings for the Season 5 premiere show that the series’ audience growth is at an all-time high. The Kevin Costner-led show grabbed millions and millions of viewers in its first week back in a year. But that doesn’t mean the show is without its criticisms.

Most recently, Sheridan addressed one of the highly-discussed claims about the show, which is that it is “anti-woke.” As for the creator himself, he doesn’t really understand that view of the show. In fact, he finds it pretty amusing.

“They refer to it as ‘the conservative show,’” Sheridan told The Atlantic. “Or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones’. And I just sit back laughing.”

“I’m like, ‘Really?’” the Yellowstone creator continued. “The show’s talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That’s a red-state show?”

Yellowstone returns on Sunday night (Nov. 20) at 8 PM ET on Paramount Network. In case you need a refresher before the highly-anticipated episode, be sure to check out a full recap of everything that happened last week.