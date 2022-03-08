Where to Buy John Dutton Jackets: ‘Yellowstone’ Looks, Budget-Friendly Options, and Warmer-Weather Picks

From authentic makes used in the show to more budget-friends options, grab all the best John Dutton jackets from Yellowstone Season 1-4 for yourself here.
Time to look the part, Outsiders! Through the timeless appeal of Kevin Costner and pitch-perfect work by Yellowstone‘s costuming crew, John Dutton has become the ultimate Western fashion icon. Specifically, the patriarch’s jackets have set a new standard for modern menswear. And if you’ve been looking to add each to your wardrobe (or the wardrobe of someone you love), look no further. We’ve done the research and pulled John Dutton’s best jackets from Seasons 1-4 for you right here, alongside some excellent budget-friendly picks.
But before we dive in to the nitty gritty, we’ve got the breakdown of each available jacket for you below. No muss, no fuss, Yellowstone fans.
The Breakdown: Top John Dutton Jackets
- Yellowstone Season 1’s Orange and Khaki Jacket: Dutton Beige Cotton Jacket by F Jackets ($149)
- Yellowstone Season 2’s Carhartt Jacket: Carhartt Men’s Arctic Quilt Lined Sandstone Traditional Coat ($149)
- Season 3’s Sherpa Jacket: Dutton Beige Cotton Jacket by F Jackets ($149)
- Season 4’s Quilted Jacket: Schaefer Outfitters ‘Yellowstone’ Blacktail Quilted RangeWax Jacket ($285)
Budget-Friendly JD Jackets:
- Cotton Jacket: WenVen Men’s Winter Warm Thicken Cotton Quilted Military Jacket Coat with Hood ($68)
- Shirt Jacket: Legendary Whitetails Men’s Journeyman Shirt Jacket ($79)
- Canvas Jacket: Old Navy Canvas Flannel-Lined Workwear Jacket for Men ($79)
- Sherpa Jacket: Levi’s Men’s Corduroy Sherpa Trucker Jacket ($88)
- Quilted Jacket: Orvis Summer Quilted Shirt Jacket ($119)
A few of the buget-friendly jackets above, like Orvis’ summer quilted jacket, are also excellent warmer weather options. And if you’re looking to truly make your mark like a Yellowstone patriarch, we’ve broken down John Dutton’s best jackets by season below.
Best of John Dutton’s Jackets: Season 1
While Season 4’s quilted jacket has become a John Dutton staple, there’s no JD jacket more iconic than Season 1’s “Orange and Khaki” number. Instantly recognizable, this jacket has been replicated a hundred times over. We’re only including top-tier replicas below, however, as quality is king.
- Orange and Khaki Jacket: Dutton Beige Cotton Jacket by F Jackets ($149)
- Orange and Khaki Jacket: John Dutton Jacket by Jacket Hub ($125-229)
This jacket became so iconic that John would also wear it throughout seasons 2-3. But another Season 1 classic is an excellent buy for both authenticity and its budget-friendly price:
- Hooded Cotton Jacket: WenVen Men’s Winter Warm Thicken Cotton Quilted Military Jacket Coat with Hood ($68)
In addition, Yellowstone Season 2 offers a few unique options below.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 2’s Best Jackets
One of the top brands utilized by Yellowstone is Carhartt. As a lover of a brand, this Outsider can absolutely testify to their real-world utility, craftsmanship, and longevity. John Dutton sports an excellent Carhartt offering in Season 2, and you can find the authentic jacket below:
- Carhartt Jacket: Carhartt Men’s Arctic Quilt Lined Sandstone Traditional Coat ($149)
As for the now-iconic plaid shirt jacket (above), WenVen offers a similar take:
- Plaid Shirt Jacket: WenVen Men’s Flannel Jacket Zip Up Fleece Sherpa Heavy Lined Shirt ($45)
But for Season 3, it’s back to truly iconic looks.
‘Yellowstone Season 3’s Best Jackets
When it comes to Season 3, John Dutton’s shearling jacket is by far the most iconic for Season 3 (above). Worn through most of the season, this classic Western topper features a fur collar and leather shoulder details that have become synonymous with Yellowstone’s patriarch. There’s a couple of options for the jacket below, and both are top-rated replicas as the original jacket is no longer available. Which is probably for the best, given it’s $400+ origins.
- Shearling Jacket: Kevin Costner Yellowstone S3 Fur Collar Jacket by Genuine Leather Jackets ($119)
- Shearling Jacket: Yellowstone S03 Kevin Costner Shearling Jacket by Ultimate Jackets ($155-279)
But there’s no John Dutton jacket more practical and iconic than his Season 4 staple below.
John Dutton’s Latest Jackets: Season 4
Kevin Costner has elevated several clothing pieces to iconic status on Yellowstone, but his now iconic Season 4 jacket stands above the rest. Both L.L. Bean and Huckberry make a top-of-the-line version of this jacket.
If you want the jacket, however, then that’s 100% Schaefer Outfitter’s Blacktail Quilted Rangewax Jacket:
This jacket has become so popular, in fact, that Schaefer has re-labeled it on their site with “As Seen on Yellowstone.” Talk about iconic! For secondary options, there are several similar budget-friendly options availabe:
- Huckberry Quilted Waxed Jacket ($180)
- Men’s L.L.Bean Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket ($199)
- USA Leather Jackets John Dutton Yellowstone Season 4 Quilted Jacket ($149)
And for a warmer weather take, check out Orvis:
- Quilted Jacket: Orvis Summer Quilted Shirt Jacket ($119)
