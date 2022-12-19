Josh Lucas Recalls Being Approached by Taylor Sheridan To Play Young John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’

Hollywood icon Kevin Costner has become synonymous with his role as Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. However, actor Josh Lucas has a huge fan following as well after five seasons playing the young John Dutton. As we anxiously await the midseason finale of season five, which does not premiere until after Christmas, the 51-year-old TV star recently recalled conversations with series creator Taylor Sheridan about fulfilling the role. He reflected on how his initially microscopic part has grown over the years.

Speaking with Deadline on Sunday, Josh Lucas revealed, “I was approached [by Taylor Sheridan] all the way back before they started shooting the pilot [of Yellowstone]. Taylor and I discussed it at length, you know, The Godfather and what Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro did. These men don’t necessarily need to look alike. They need to have the essence of each other. I wanted to be in the pilot.”

Essentially, as the younger version of Yellowstone‘s John Dutton, Lucas emphasized that mastering the body language and mannerisms of costar Kevin Costner is what would lend authenticity to his role. And across five seasons, the pair of actors’ mannerisms both as John Dutton only become more and more similar.

Lucas also admitted that while his role has become crucial, and overall more prominent, in recent seasons, he was upset that he didn’t get more screen time early in the series. He told the outlet, “I felt sad that I wasn’t a bigger part of it—not because of the success. It was more because that I wanted to be part of Yellowstone from the beginning.”

Those hopes never actually came to fruition. But still, young John Dutton has had an extremely important role throughout season five so far. And we’re hoping to see more of Josh Lucas when Yellowstone returns with its next all-new episode.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Demand Spinoff Spotlighting Josh Lucas as Young John Dutton

Josh Lucas has only appeared in a handful of episodes across five seasons of Yellowstone. That said, fans have completely fallen in love with the actor’s younger take on John Dutton nonetheless. In fact, the fictional character has grown such a vast fanbase that fans are now demanding Taylor Sheridan pen yet another spinoff, this time featuring Josh Lucas’s young John Dutton.

Last month, Yellowstone fans flocked to social media after Josh Lucas made another appearance as young John Dutton. One fan wrote on Twitter, “I am here for a spin-off with Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton. Get on this [Yellowstone].”

Other fans were quick to agree, with one commending not only the work of Josh Lucas but also that of young TV actor Kyle Red Silverstein, who plays young Rip Wheeler. Still more wondered why Josh Lucas has not yet become a regular cast member.

“Josh Lucas is severely underrated,” one fan argued. Another demanded, “How is Josh Lucas not a regular?”