Kelly Reilly Movies in Order: Here’s Every Film That Featured the ‘Yellowstone’ Star

Kelly Reilly has put together a long list of movies that feature her acting talents. It’s hard to believe that she had no formal training. But it’s true. She’s been making a lot of noise in recent years due to her role as Beth Dutton on the TV series Yellowstone. Yet her movie career is simply amazing. From roles that put her alongside Denzel Washington to appearing with Dame Judi Dench and Bob Hoskins, this actress has made her mark on the big screen, too.

Let’s take a look at the evolution and growth of Kelly Reilly’s movie career over the years.

A Complete Guide To Kelly Reilly Movies – In Order:

Prime Suspect: Inner Circles (TV Movie) (1995)

Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness (TV Movie) (1995)

Poldark (TV Movie) (1996)

Children of the New Forest (TV Movie) (1998)

Sex ‘n’ Death (TV Movie) (1999)

Maybe Baby (2000)

Peaches (2000)

Last Orders (2001)

The Spanish Apartment (2002)

The Safe House (TV Movie) (2002)

Dead Bodies (2003)

The Libertine (2004)

Russian Dolls (2005)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Mrs. Henderson Presents (2005)

A for Andromeda (TV Movie) (2006)

Puffball: The Devil’s Eyeball (2007)

Joe’s Palace (TV Movie) (2007)

He Kills Coppers (TV Movie) (2008)

Eden Lake (2008)

Me and Orson Welles (2008)

Triage (2009)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Meant to Be (2010)

Ti presento un amico (2010)

Citizen Gangster (2011)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Flight (2012)

A Single Shot (2013)

Chinese Puzzle (2013)

Calvary (2014)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Set Fire to the Stars (2014)

The Take (2016)

10×10 (2018)

Eli (2019)

The Cursed (2021)

Promises (2021)

Taking A Peek At Some of Kelly Reilly’s Most Memorable Movies

One of her most powerful performances happens to be one that involves the topic of redemption. Reilly plays Fiona, the daughter of a Catholic priest who tried to commit suicide after her mother’s death. Getting back together with her father means something to her life. This kind of sounds like Kelly’s current role as Beth Dutton a little bit. But her movie roles also have found her as a recovering addict who befriends another addict. He’s just dealing with cocaine issues and a plane crash where he was the pilot. Then there’s her turn as a cast member of a show in a theater circa 1931. Many different types of roles have made up her movie career, but let’s take a look at just a few of them.

Mrs. Henderson Presents

Release Date: November 25, 2005

Director: Stephen Frears

Starring: Judi Dench, Bob Hoskins, Christopher Guest, Kelly Reilly, Will Young

This movie, which was up for two Oscars for Best Actress and Best Costume Design, features Dench as Laura Henderson, an eccentric widow. She happens to buy an old London theater and turns it into the Windmill circa 1931. This place becomes a performance hall and happens to be known for its all-nude revues.

Reilly plays Maureen, a cast member for the plays. She becomes involved with a young soldier and becomes pregnant. But he becomes demobilized from the military and plans to return to his girlfriend. This upsets Maureen, who leaves her role. While leaving the theater, a bomb hits and she’s killed.

Pride & Prejudice

Release Date: September 11, 2005

Director: Joe Wright

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen, Donald Sutherland, Jena Malone, Kelly Reilly

Knightley plays Elizabeth Bennet, who meets single and rich proud Mr. Darcy, played by MacFadyen. Well, Darcy ends up falling in love with a woman who is beneath his class. Both of them have issues here and the movie follows the storyline. Reilly plays Caroline Bingley in this movie based on the Jane Austen 1813 novel. This film also received four Academy Award nominations.

Flight

Release Date: October 14, 2012

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman

Denzel Washington plays Captain Whip Whitaker, who saves almost all his passengers on his malfunctioning airliner. This plane eventually crashed. Yet an investigation into the accident reveals something troubling. Kelly Reilly plays Nicole, a recovering heroin addict whom Whip runs into while recovering from the plane crash in a hospital. The movie received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Calvary

Release Date: January 19, 2014

Director: John Michael McDonagh

Starring: Brendan Gleeson, Chris O’Dowd, Kelly Reilly

A good-natured priest must battle the dark forces around him after being threatened during a confession. A man tells Father James (Gleeson) that he was sexually abused as a child by a priest. He promises to kill James at the beach on the following Sunday. Kelly Reilly plays Fiona, who is James’ daughter and has attempted to commit suicide herself.