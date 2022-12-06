Kelly Reilly, ‘Yellowstone’ Nominated for Multiple Critics Choice Awards

Yellowstone is up for not one, but two Critics Choice Awards thanks to Kelly Reilly and the show’s record-setting fourth season.

“Congratulations to Kelly Reilly and #YellowstoneTV on their Critics Choice Awards TV nominations,” the show tweeted in tandem with the announcement Tuesday. For 2022, Yellowstone‘s own Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly, is up for Best Actress in a Drama Series, while the show itself is up for Best Drama Series.

While Outsider is clearly in Yellowstone‘s corner, there’s stiff competition from 2022 from across the board.

“As we embark on holding the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, we are amazed by the wealth of remarkable television programs that were considered to become this year’s nominees,” offers Ed Martin, Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-president. “Clearly, the industry has rebounded in a big way. We look forward to honoring the year’s finest shows and performances at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

As for that ceremony, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place in Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza. The competition will also air live via The CW from 7:00 to 10:00 pm ET.

So far, we only have nominations for television. Film nominees are to follow on the 14th. In the meantime, find said stiff competition for Reilly and Yellowstone below:

Best Drama Series of 2022

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actress in a 2022 Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

(Paramount Network) Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Critics Choice Awards May Break ‘Yellowstone’s Snub-Streak

Earlier this year, Yellowstone was also nominated for four Hollywood Critics Association awards, with Reilly landing a nomination there, too. She and the rest of the cast and crew were, however, “snubbed” yet again by the Emmys in 2022.

Yet as the Beth Dutton actress said beforehand, “None of us do this to get awards. We do it for the work; the work itself. [The awards chatter] doesn’t change that for me. What’s more exciting to me is the passion that the fans have for this show. I love that,” she praised.

Paramount may have to look elsewhere for more awards as a result, and the studio does have other properties nominated for 2022’s Critics Choice Awards via their streaming service, Paramount+. Those are:

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

This year’s full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees can be found over at The Hollywood Reporter.

Congratulations to all nominated, and here’s to hoping for Yellowstone and Kelly Reilly victories.