Kevin Costner Addresses Claims That ‘Yellowstone’ Universe Is Expanding Too Quickly

Despite its massive success, some critics have claimed that the world of Yellowstone is expanding much too quickly after launching just five years ago. Following the creation of Yellowstone, its creator, Taylor Sheridan, introduced us to the original Dutton family in the successful prequel 1883. In addition, we’re also getting a look at the Dutton legacy through a new lens in the yet-unreleased series, 1923.

Aside from the prequels, Sheridan will further treat us to a contemporary Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, which stars Yellowstone original cast member Jefferson White. But now, ahead of Yellowstone‘s long-awaited fifth season, series star Kevin Costner has revealed his thoughts regarding claims about the universe’s rapid expansion.

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner argued. He added, “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly.”

As Yellowstone‘s patriarch, Kevin Costner has a real stake in the upcoming fifth season. While his character, John Dutton, has always been the central character within the series, the sixth-generation rancher is forging a new path this year, largely stepping away from the Dutton family ranch to become Montana’s newest governor. With John in Big Sky Country’s most powerful seat, we’re sure Kevin Costner isn’t going to let some marginally critical statements squander the success Yellowstone‘s fifth season is sure to see.

Kevin Costner Promises He Won’t Run for Office Any Time Soon

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) revealed earlier this month during a teaser for season five that we’re getting a much closer look at Montana’s political world this year. With John as governor and Beth appointed his new chief of staff, we’ll certainly be spending less time at the Dutton Ranch. John’s actor Kevin Costner, on the other hand, promised during a previous interview with USA Today that he has no interest in pursuing politics.

Speaking with the news outlet, he said, “I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run.”

Still, while he assured fans that he wouldn’t be pursuing politics any time soon, he did offer some insight regarding the current political landscape.

Broadly, he said, “I wish the people that did run [for political offices] had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I’m disappointed.”

Although Kevin Costner has a pretty solid stance on current politics generally, he’s been known in the past to not align himself with any one party. During the 2020 election year, Costner publicly supported the Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. More recently, he took to social media with very public support for Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Again, while he saw criticism for his outspoken support of Cheney, Kevin Costner assured the news outlet that he was not at all concerned that some fans had chosen to, essentially, cancel him.

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he said. “That’s OK.”