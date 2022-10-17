Kevin Costner Adds ‘Yellowstone’ Star to Cast of His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner is expanding his cast list for the epic “Horizon” project. Costner will be reuniting with a “Yellowstone” co-star in his huge Western undertaking. Will Patton, who portrayed Jamie Dutton’s biological father Garrett Randall.

Along with his role on “Yellowstone,” Will Patton recently starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Ends.” He reprised his role from “Halloween” and “Halloween Kills.” The newest film in the revamped franchise is the most-watched movie in two days on Peacock.

Patton also recently starred on Prime Video’s “Outer Range.” He played opposite Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott as the antagonist Wayne Tillerson. Tillerson was Royal’s neighbor and fellow ranch owner who was out to take the Abbotts’ west pasture. There, a mysterious void suddenly opened up. The series has recently been greenlit for season two.

Will Patton is notably known for his supporting roles in films like 1998’s “Armageddon,” 2000’s “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “Remember the Titans,” and 2002’s “The Mothman Prophecies.” He was nominated for a Saturn Award for his work in 1997’s “The Postman.” Patton has also won two Obie Awards for his work in theatre. He previously starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1987’s “No Way Out,” which was his first significant film role. In television, he had a major role in Steven Spielberg’s “Falling Skies” from 2011 to 2015. He also starred in 1984’s “Search for Tomorrow” and 2001’s “The Agency.”

Patton has a ton of film and television credits to his name, as well as over 60 audiobook credits. He’s lent his voice to books like “If It Bleeds” and “Mr. Mercedes” by Stephen King and “The Raven Boys” by Maggie Steifvater. He’s also contributed to a total of 26 James Lee Burke books.

Will Patton Joins Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon,’ What Can We Expect From the Huge Undertaking?

Kevin Costner’s four-film Western project “Horizon” follows a 15-year period before and after the Civil War. It focuses on westward expansion and the dangers of the American west. “Horizon” will also pay close attention to the female settlers who accompanied their husbands and families on the treacherous journey west, and the Native Americans who were already living there. “Horizon” will consist of four 2-hour and 45-minute films released every three months.

“[Women] were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go,” Kevin Costner previously told Variety about the film. “Women were following their men. They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy and how vulnerable people were.”

Will Patton joins Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, and Jon Beavers.