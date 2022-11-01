Kevin Costner Celebrates Yellowstone National Park’s 150th Anniversary Ahead of New Miniseries

Kevin Costner is slated to host and narrate Fox Nation’s new miniseries “Yellowstone: One-Fifty,” which celebrates America’s first National Park. The series is set to stream on Fox Nation on Nov. 20. Each episode is an hour long, and the series features four episodes.

In the celebratory miniseries, Costner goes to Yellowstone National Park to see if it’s still as wild and unspoiled as it was 150 years ago. He will go back in time through exploration and story-telling to discover the origins of the park’s protection and preservation.

Costner will retrace the steps of the Hayden expedition as it traveled into what eventually became Yellowstone. Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden was a geologist who took expeditions into Wyoming in 1871 and 1872. He brought back crucial geological data and mapped the area as well. The four-part miniseries will travel in Hayden’s footsteps and see Yellowstone through his eyes.

In some cases, Coster will brave 15 feet of snow and temperatures at negative 40 degrees to get to the heart of Yellowstone National Park. He will experience the park’s harshest winter conditions before experiencing the “rebirth” of spring.

“The reality is that America’s so big and Yellowstone reminds you of what the country might have looked like before there was any outsiders that ever came,” says Costner in the series. “And to know that the river’s still flowing, these mountains still stand, I never tire of looking at them and the great open spaces appealed to me. And mountains that look like they would be impossible to travel through, they never fail to take my breath away.”

Kevin Costner Rounds Out Cast for New Western Film Series ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner is also working on a personal Western project, his epic four-part film series, “Horizon.” His “Yellowstone” co-star Will Patton recently joined the cast, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, and many others.

The film consists of four parts that will release every three months. “Horizon” follows a 15-year period of pre- and post-Civil War where settlers traveled on the Oregon Trail and others to Wyoming, Montana, and California. The films are aiming to explore the land pre-settlers and the Native Americans who lived there before white homesteaders and explorers took over. “Horizon” will also focus on the role of women in the move west.

“[Women] were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go,” Kevin Costner has previously told Variety. “Women were following their men. They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy and how vulnerable people were.”