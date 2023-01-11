Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods

The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night.

It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course, from Costner’s portrayal of Yellowstone patriarch, John Dutton.

Most understood the enormity of the dangerous situation in The Golden State. However, the actress, Girls Trip star Regina Hall, who accepted the award for Costner during the Tuesday, January 10 ceremony didn’t seem to immediately grasp the intensity of California’s flooding. This comes as she mocks Kevin Costner’s absence during the acceptance speech.

When actress Regina Hall revealed that the silver screen icon and the Yellowstone star was the winner of the Best Actor in a Drama Series award she seemed to be struggling to read off the teleprompter while keeping a straight face.

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be…” the 52-year-old actress begins in the acceptance speech. She then goes off-script, teasing the star for his absence. While also severely downplaying the intensity of the dangerous flooding by Costner’s home.

“I always like how they write this,” she tells the audience members. “It’s like, ‘He so much wanted to be…” she says. “No, I’m sure he did,” the actress adds. Hall then mentions what is keeping Costner from the annual awards event.

“It’s been raining,” Hall says. “The unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara.”

Hall then smacks her forehead as she exclaJesusjesus!” A move that, to many implied she was downplaying the enormity of the situation many are facing in California. It may have been a playful moment of teasing, but it fell flat for many facing the terrible flooding issues.

Costner And Family Face Flooded Freeways As California Continues To Get Pummeled By Storms

Regina Hall continued in her speech to note that Kevin Costner was missed that evening, even encouraging prayers for those affected by the terrible storms.

“Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe,” Hall says. “I’m gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin.”

Kevin Costner announced he would not be attending the 2023 Golden Globes in an Instagram video Tuesday afternoon. In the Insta post, Costner shares a video of himself describing the flooding and telling his fans that “nobody [was] sadder” than him about missing the event.

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years,” the actor tells his followers. “The freeways flooded out.”