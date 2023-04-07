Kevin Costner Opens Up About Advice He Would Give His Younger Self Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors

On Wednesday, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner imparted words of wisdom to his younger self in an Instagram post. Costner took us on a trip down memory lane and asked his followers what advice they’d give to their younger selves if given the chance.

“I think often about what I’d go back and say to this guy. Mostly, I’d want to tell him to get ready for one hell of a ride,” Costner wrote alongside the photo. “What would you tell your younger self if given the chance?”

Ignoring the ongoing speculations about his possible departure from Yellowstone while filming season five, the TV star’s reflection has been catching everyone’s attention. There are no concrete reports on Costner leaving the show yet. The cast is in the dark regarding any information, and Paramount has been largely silent amid all of the speculation. All that has come from them is a brief statement.

“We have no news to report,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox News when the rumors began. “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone,’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

With or without Kevin Costner, the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise continues to expand

When interviewed by E! News at PaleyFest, Dawn Olivieri, a recent addition to the cast of Yellowstone, divulged that she and Wendy Moniz have texted each other about their Costner-led series. “Wendy and I text each other like, ‘Do you know anything?'” Olivieri explained. “We don’t know anything. Nobody tells us anything. You think we’re in the know? We’re really not in the know at all.”

Although Olivieri has yet to collaborate with Costner, the actress made her debut in 1883, a prequel of Yellowstone, and is now portraying Sarah Atwood – an antagonist striving to overthrow the Dutton family. “I would be really bummed if I’m on the show and I don’t get a chance to work with [Costner],” she admitted. “That would be a real sad day for me.”

Paramount declared that the much-anticipated fifth season of “Yellowstone” is slated to continue during the summer of 2023. In the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone, Kevin Costner stars as a Montana governor navigating life’s unanticipated obstacles that affect his ranching family. Taylor Sheridan has captivated viewers with this series since 2018.

The Paramount+ streaming service certainly struck gold when the Costner-led show became a huge success. They were quick to latch onto this momentum and order 1923, based on the origins of the Dutton family. Just recently, they announced that their first prequel series 1883 will be coming back for a second season with stars such as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Chris McCarthy, CEO of Paramount Network, has recently announced the development of a spinoff to the hit series Yellowstone starring Matthew McConaughey. As of now, further details about this potential show remain undisclosed.